Bessent Unveils Illegal Plan to Put Trump’s Face on U.S. Coins

A commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump’s face will be released as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, but there’s only one problem: the coin could be illegal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has drafted plans for a $1 coin featuring two images of the President: one side highlights the failed assassination attempt against him, with the iconic chant “Fight! Fight! Fight!”; the other has a profile of his face next to the words “In God We Trust.”

No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.



Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over. https://t.co/c6HChM6ijG — U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach (@TreasurerBeach) October 3, 2025

The tacky-looking souvenir will be released next year as the nation celebrates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, placing Trump among other presidents who have also featured on commemorative coins, such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Dwight E Eisenhower.

However, in a potential dampener to the festivities, Bessent may be breaching laws which prohibit the faces of living people to be on U.S. currency.

According to the United States Code, which has a special section for commemorative coins for the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations: “No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wants Trump's face on a $1 coin. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Other $1 commemorative coins can be struck in commemoration of former presidents, under a law which has an identical prohibition on living current and former presidents. And a third category of commemorative $1 coins are struck by the Mint for other organizations, moments in history or people of national significance such as the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps this year, Harriet Tubman in 2024, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. That program carries a similar prohibition on presidents and an act of Congress for each new Coin, the most recent being passed last year to authorize a soccer World Cup $1 in 2026.

When asked about the legality of the coin, a Treasury spokesman told the Daily Beast that the design was still only a draft, but an appropriate one given the current political climate.

“Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before,” the official said.

“While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles. We look forward to sharing more soon.”

President Donald Trump stands and salutes troops during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

The coin is not the first time the President has been front and centre of what was meant to be a bipartisan celebration of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

Earlier this year the president created a task force to help oversee festivities, for which he is the chair.

He also headlined the kick-off celebration with a campaign-style rally in Iowa, held an America250 military parade on the day of his birthday and will host the first UFC “fight night” at the White House as part of next year’s festivities.

Asked about the new coin, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democratic member of the America250 Commission, told the Daily Beast: “Traditionally, only kings and queens put themselves on currency, so it’s hardly surprising that that a President who fashions himself a king would move to do this.”

The White House, on the other hand, did not appear to know that Trump was set to feature on a $1 coin as part of next year’s celebrations.