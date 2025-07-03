Celebrate America’s Birthday With These 10 4th of July Sales

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This Fourth of July holiday marks our nation’s 249th birthday! OK, maybe that’s not all that special, but as we await the semi-quincentennial in 2026, at least we can appreciate that many great American companies are offering Fourth of July sales this year.

Given that Independence Day falls on a Friday this year, this means many of us get to enjoy a long holiday weekend, giving us more time to shop these summer sales. Read on below to check out some of the best Fourth of July sales to shop now through the weekend.

Wayfair Way Day may be in the rearview mirror, but Wayfair’s 4th of July clearance event is honestly just as impressive. For a limited time, take up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, patio staples, mattresses, and more. Shop At Wayfair

Everlane Take up to 50 percent off summer clearance items on men’s and women’s clothing. This includes $59 denim, under $25 t-shirts, and $50 summer frocks. Shop At Everlane

OneSkin Beauty From July 3 to July 7, up to $185 in free summer essentials from OneSkin. All new orders will eceive a free SPF sample pack, new subscription orders $75+ get a free SPF sample pack and a free travel bag, and new subscription orders $180 and more receive a free SPF sample pack and a free four-piece travel set with OS-01 FACE, OS-01 EYE, OS-01 BODY and PREP Facial Cleanser. Shop At OneSkin

Anthropologie For a limited time, score 40 percent off select furniture, home decor, and patio items and an extra 50 percent off clearance items, including dresses, decor, and gifts. And, yes—this includes Anthropologie’s beloved ornate mirrors. Shop At Anthropologie

Marshalls Did you know that you can shop at Marshalls online? Whether you already know about this semi-hidden e-commerce gem or not, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to peruse the website. From now through July 4, shop Marshalls’ big online clearance event, featuring tons of already-discounted apparel, home decor, and accessories marked down even further. Shop At Marshalls

Shark Home & Beauty Right now, score up to $300 off on select Shark Home and Beauty products. This includes $100 off the bestselling FlexStyle Hair Style, along with a selection of top-rated vacuum cleaners. Shop At Shark

Quay What’s better than one stylin’ pair of sunglasses? Two new pairs for the price of one. This Aussie-started, now global eyewear brand is offering customers a BOGO deal through July 4. Shop At Quay

Society6 If you appreciate a pop of color, pattern, and an artistic touch in everything from a throw pillow to your coffee mugs, Society6 is about to become your new favorite place to shop. When you shop through July 5, you can score up to 25 percent off sitewide, including bags and outdoor and lifestyle goods, as well as 40 percent off select items. Shop At Society6

Percival Unique, eye-catching, expertly made, and 20 percent off when you use the code 4THJULY20, Percival’s threads are a surefire way to look sharp this summer. And as this is a pricier brand than many, the time to buy said threads (or shoes or ties) is while this sale is on. Shop At Percival

Helly Hansen If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor, hiking, or summer camping gear for the season, Helly Hansen’s summer sale has you covered with up to 25 percent off men's and women’s apparel and gear. Shop At

