Stay Active This Memorial Day With These Activewear Sale Picks
Activewear has taken on a new meaning for me during this time. It’s pretty much all I wear now. Whether I’m working out, or just working from home, you can bet I’m wearing a pair of shorts. And thankfully, Memorial Day is chock full of great sales to keep you feeling active too. From Nike, to Backcountry, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks this Memorial Day, so you don’t have to parse through all the sales yourself.
Nike Yoga Luxe Infinalon 7/8 Tights: Grab a pair of amazing leggings this Memorial Day. Not only are they the perfect way to stay active, they make for a great WFH outfit, too.
Nike Yoga Luxe Infinalon 7/8 Tights
Down From $100
Adidas Tiro Training Pants: These classic Adidas pants are 10% off, making now a great time to snag a pair. They are lightweight, tailored, and athletic. Perfect for working out in, or lounging around in, this is a wardrobe staple everyone should have.
Adidas Tiro Training Pants
Down From $45
Mountain Hardware Kor Preshell: This is an excellent, ultra lightweight jacket that allows you to run in the rain. It has a hood, and boasts wind-resistance, too.
Mountain Hardware Kor Preshell
Down From $130
Puma Hybrid Fuego Running Shoe: The Hybrid Foam in this running shoe allows for both instant cushioning and ultimate responsiveness. When you’re running on the road with these, you’ll savor each step.
Puma Hybrid Fuego Running Shoe
Down From $80
Eddie Bauer Sightscape Capris: These are water repelling, so you can get outside, and the perfect short/pant in between. Plus, there is UPF sun protection built in, so you don’t have to worry too much about going outside without sunscreen.
Eddie Bauer Sightscape Capris
Down From $70
