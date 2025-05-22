Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s Memorial Day week, which means summer is *unofficially* here, but it also means that a ton of retailers are having a sale on everything you could possibly need. We’re rounding up some of the best Memorial Day weekend sales (and some of our favorite picks to buy) so you can shop all weekend long while you ring in the new season.

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Flint & Tinder Quilted Waxed Rancher Jacket Down From $396 This lightweight jacket is the warm-weather-friendly version of Huckberry’s bestselling Waxed Trucker Jacket by the e-tailer’s in-house label, Flint & Tinder. Grab it now while it’s marked down—it rarely goes on sale. See At Huckberry $ 318 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40 percent off sale items, including apparel, home decor, and accessories.

Backcountry: The outdoors retailer is taking up to 30 percent off top brands across the site for Memorial Day.

Eddie Bauer: The outdoor and hiking brand is taking 50 percent off your purchase this Memorial Day.

Everlane: Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide (including new arrivals).

Faherty: The clothing brand will be offering up to 50 percent off select markdowns this Memorial Day.

Janji: The cult-favorite running brand is taking up to 25 percent off all gear for Memorial Day, including some brand new gear, too.

J.Crew: Score up to 50 percent off thousands of styles sitewide.

Huckberry: Huckberry is taking up to 30 percent off for Memorial Day this year.

Levi’s: Through June 1, you can save up to 30 percent.

Nike: Take up to 40 percent off running shoes and exercise apparel in the brand’s sale section.

Zappos: Zappos is taking up to 50 percent off select styles this Memorial Day.

Beauty and Wellness

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Down From $295 This clinical-grade growth factor-powered serum is pricey, but it’s worth every penny—especially when it’s 20 percent off. Buy At Dermstore $ 236 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Dermelect: Take 20 percent off sitewide and score free shipping on orders over $25..

Dermstore: Take up to 20 percent off premium and luxury beauty brands, including SkinMedica, Augustinus Bader, iS Clinical, and more with the code SUN at checkout.

Tatcha: The Japanese beauty brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide during its Friends and Family sale.

Vacation: Our favorite suncare and SPF brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide.

Home

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Down From $124 There’s a reason seemingly everyone under the sun is obsessed with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (especially pet and children owners!). Find out what all the hype is about for yourself while it’s under $100. See At BISSELL $ 98 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Bissell: Take 20 percent off select items priced at $200 or more, including its bestselling Little Green Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner with the code MEMORIAL25.

Burrow: The DTC furniture brand is taking up to 60 percent off furniture for Memorial Day.

Dyson: Save up to $250 on select Dyson technology this Memorial Day, including vacuums, air purifiers, and beauty tools.

FLOYD: One of our favorite furniture brands is taking up to $200 off its outdoor furniture sets, perfect for summer hangouts.

Ruggable: Our favorite machine-washable rug brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code MEMDAY.

Wayfair: Save up to 70 percent off on items in Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance sale through Monday.

Kitchen and Cookware

Stanley Adventure Cold for Days Cooler Down From $225 Grab Dad (or yourself) a high-quality cooler before summer hits. See At $ 113 Free Shipping

Great Jones: Great Jones, one of our favorite DTC cookware brands, is taking 20 percent off all orders over $100 with the code SHORTCAKE.

Hedley & Bennett: Save 20 percent off orders over $99 sitewide this Memorial Day.

Hexclad: A personal favorite cookware brand of ours (and Gordon Ramsay) is having their Stars and Stripes sale with up to 40 percent off a complete cookware set.

Hydro Flask: The outdoor water bottle brand is taking 25 percent off sitewide.

Ninja Kitchen: Unlock up to $150 off select kitchen and grilling appliances, including the popular Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven.

Stanley: The beloved brand is offering up to 50 percent off select coolers ahead of Father’s Day.

Vitamix: Save 25 percent on select blender accessories.

Mattresses and Bedding

Casper Snow Max Cooling Mattress Down From $3745 Memorial Day is the best time of year to invest in a new mattress (yes, the deals are typically even better for mattresses and bedding than Black Friday). Casper’s bestselling cooling mattress is a whopping $1300 off right now—grab one before summer heat waves roll in. See At Casper $ 2440 Free Shipping

Casper: Save up to 35 percent off sitewide, including on its coveted Snow Max Mattress.

Leesa: The bedding and mattress brand is offering up to 30 percent off mattresses, plus a free sleep bundle with purchase (a $300 value).

Nectar Mattress: Take up to 50 percent off mattress and adjustable frame bundles.

Purple: Save up to $700 on mattress and base bundles from Purple (including the cooling collection).

Tuft & Needle: The premium mattress and bedding brand offers up to 20 percent off mattresses and up to 40 percent off bedding.

Electronics and Tech

Samsung 4K TVs If you can’t wait until Black Friday to get a new big-screen TV (especially with the Olympics 2024 coming up!), Best Buy has you covered. See At Best Buy Free Returns | Free Shipping

Best Buy: Save up to $700 on select big-screen TVs.

LG: Now’s the time to invest in a new appliance from LG—save up to 30 percent off on select refrigerators, washer and dryer combos, and more.

Otterbox: Save 25 percent when you buy two or more products and up to 50 percent off sale items.

Samsung: Samsung’s Sizzling Summer sale is still going strong—score up to $1,000 on smartphones, lasers, TVs, and more.

Wellness and Fitness

Heat Healer Triple Threat Energy Sauna Down From $2500 Heat Healer’s Triple Threat Energy Sauna harnesses three cutting-edge wellness modalities in one sleek at-home unit: far infrared heat, red light, and PEMF technology. This at-home sauna is probably the best investment I’ve ever made for my health, and it’s on sale right now. See At Heat Healer $ 2248 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Echelon: Take up to $700 off connected fitness equipment and 50 percent off workout accessories and apparel.

Heat Healer: Take up to 20 percent off the wellness brand’s entire collection, including sauna blankets, home saunas, and body belts.

Horizon Fitness: The leading treadmill and fitness brand is kicking off MDW weekend with $100 off select treadmills.

Sun Home Saunas: Score up to $700 off home infrared saunas and cold plunges through Monday.

