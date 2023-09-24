‘Best and Final’ Offer Sent to Striking Screenwriters—but There’s One Snag
CLOSE TO THE END
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers sent a “best and final” offer to WGA members on Saturday evening in a last-ditch effort to end a 145-day strike, Variety reports. It capped four days of intense negotiations, including an eight-hour session on Saturday, and while the talks have reportedly yielded major progress, negotiations were set to continue on Sunday. NBC News, citing two sources familiar with Saturday’s negotiations, said one major sticking point had been language surrounding the regulation of the use of AI. But, according to Variety, negotiations had largely come down to matters of fine print, signaling that a breakthrough may be close. Writers have been demanding a better share of streaming revenue, increased royalties and residual payments, and protections against studios’ use of AI. SAG-AFTRA actors joined in the strike in July.