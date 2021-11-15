These Festive Faux Christmas Trees Look Just Like the Real Deal—But Better

If you're already stressing over finding the perfect holiday tree, you've got plenty of options. You can schlep your family to the nearest tree farm, spend an hour or so hunting for the “perfect” evergreen, haul it home, set it up, and then spend 30 minutes cleaning up all the pine needles that have been lovingly scattered all over your place—all before starting the whole decorating process even begins. Of course, there’s regular watering and needle sweeping you’ll need to stay on top of after all that, too. Or, you can just order an artificial Christmas tree, set it up, and get on with your holiday season—and your life.

Of course, whichever route you choose to go this holiday season is entirely up to you, but it’s given the convenience (and zero allergy potential) posed by artificial Christmas trees, it's understandable why a growing number of people are choosing to skip the annual trip to the farm and get a fake alternative that'll last forever instead.

Plus, allergy-proof artificial Christmas trees often look way more realistic than the real one—or even better— and investing in one can actually end up saving you money in the long run. Alas, it’s easy to see why fake Christmas trees have amassed such a devoted fan base in recent years. Interested in making the switch to a faux fir? Check out these festive options below.

Best Choice Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Sure, a flocked tree is never going to ~actually~ look like it could be real when it’s placed indoors, but that’s not the point. After all, you’re bringing the cheery look of a snow-covered tree inside. This flocked faux tree is full, featuring 1,346 “snow”-dusted branch tips. It’s easy to assemble: Just connect the base to the other sections, fluff, and decorate. Buy at Amazon $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artifical Christmas Tree Down from $1456 This bestselling artificial Christmas tree is straight-up majestic. Standing at 9 feet tall (or 7.5 or 10 feet—your choice), it features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create a full, lush appearance. You can bathe in the glow of 900 dual-color LED bulbs that easily switch between white and multicolor lights, along with 10 different light functions like twinkle, flash, and fade. Hinged branches make for an easy set-up and tear-down when it’s finally time to pack it in for the season. Buy at Amazon $ 524.98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Andover Mills Artifical Christmas Tree Want to save your hard-earned coin for your holiday gift list? This fake Christmas tree from Andover Mills lets you get a pretty statement piece without blowing a ton of money. The tree features PVC branches to mimic the look of a spruce. It also has a foldable metal stand that’s easy to stash away when the holidays are over. Choose from a range of sizes, from 4.6- to 9 feet. Buy at Wayfair $ 80

Front Gate 7-Inch Grand Fir Faux Christmas Tree This faux Christmas tree looks just like a real fir thanks to 4,709 different branch tips (on the 7.5-foot version) that are molded from natural cuttings and a hinged construction that’s easy to set up. The whole thing comes with LED lights that’ll last for 10,000 hours for a tree that’s ready to go, practically right out of the box. There’s even a remote control, so you can flip the lights on and off from the comfort of your couch. A nice perk: The tree comes with a three-year warranty for the just-in-case. Choose from 7, 9-, and 10-foot heights. Buy at Frontpoint Security $ 599

Balsam Hill 6.5-Inch Artifical Christmas Tree Yup, you’re actually looking at a fake Christmas tree here. This Balsam Hill faux tree looks so lifelike that you and your guests will do a double-take. The tree is crafted with light gray, blue-green, and moss-green needles on 1,644 branch tips for a more natural look. The whole thing rests in a tree stand with scratch-proof rubber feet—a definite pro if you have hardwood floors. Heads up: This tree doesn’t come with lights, so that part is on you. Buy at Amazon $ 249 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dunhill Fit 7-Inch Artificial Christmas Tree With Lights Built on a hinged frame, this pretty tree has 2,514 branch tips to bring plenty of fluffy holiday cheer. It features pre-strung lighting, with 750 lights all wrapped around it already. (And, because you’re wondering, if one bulb goes out, all the others will keep on burning.) The overall silhouette is slightly imperfect for a more realistic look. Just assemble the three different sections, plug it in, and you’re good to go. Buy at Wayfair $ 212.99

