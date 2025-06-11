All the Products I Use for Low-Effort At-Home Pilates

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pilates is certainly not a new fitness modality—the method was invented about 100 years ago by Joseph Pilates (this is why it’s Pilates with a capital P). Still, there’s no doubt that Pilates has been surging in popularity over the last few years, especially among women.

Why? Though the appeal of Pilates is different for everyone, it could be that the low-impact workout delivers real results without leaving you exhausted, drenched in sweat, or ravenous like high-intensity exercise modalities. Or maybe it’s the sculpted look many of us who practice Pilates have achieved by committing to just two or three sessions a week. ADVERTISEMENT

I like Pilates because it’s undoubtedly challenging (in that it pushes me past my comfort level and requires both strength and focus), but let’s be real: many of the exercises allow me to work out while lying down. It’s the ultimate workout for those who prefer something a bit more gentle compared to workouts like HIIT, running, and heavy weight lifting.

For me, an effective workout is one that doesn’t take very long, make me extra-tired afterward, or leave me discouragingly sore. You won’t find me in a Barry’s Bootcamp or spin class.

Pilates’ low-impact approach has allowed me to actually stick to a fitness routine, and, as with any modality, staying consistent is key. Of course, staying consistent—especially as a mom of two—also means that it has to fit my schedule, which is precisely why I’ve built out my own at-home Pilates studio without breaking the bank.

Here’s everything I use to make thrice-weekly Pilates sessions doable, effective, and, honestly, even enjoyable.

Tonal Fitness Mirror I’ve had the Lululemon Studio Mirror for a few years now and use it roughly three days a week. Unfortunately, Lululemon no longer sells the Mirror, but Scouted (and Lebron James!) loves the Tonal 2, an all-in-one fitness mirror and home gym with even more features. The smart home gym system brings the gym to your home with its patented digital weight and machine learning technology. Tonal is engineered to give you results fast, thanks to dynamic weight modes and instant incremental resistance changes, so it’s great for anyone looking to speed up their progress and hit their fitness goals faster. Plus, if you do other workouts aside from Pilates, Tonal offers endless choices, from HIIT to weight lifting and even golf. See At Tonal $ 4295

The Stakt Mat Unlike thinner yoga mats that roll up, this one is thick and cushy enough to keep my knees happy when I'm in a quadruped position. It also folds up into a neat stack to stash away when it's not in use. See At Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping

BetterMe Yoga Blocks Some Pilates workouts call for a yoga block. This lightweight foam accessory can be used to intensify or modify a move, provide extra support, or help with alignment. See At Amazon $ 49

Bala Bangles Wrist and ankle weights are nice to have when you want to get your arms working or make a session just a bit harder (but not too hard). The Bala Bangles come in sets of two, each weighing 1, 2, or 3 pounds. I have all three pairs and use them to add weight to ab exercises or leg lifts. See At Revolve $ 55 Free Shipping Shop At Goop $ 55

BetterMe Soft Pilates Ball Occasionally, my Pilates sessions incorporate a soft, small-ish ball to add instability, take core engagement up a notch, elevate flexibility, or fire up the inner thighs. This one from BetterMe is made of a non-slip material and easily inflates with a straw and a few puffs of breath. See At Amazon $ 39

Your Reformer Pilates Ring + Props Kit I like when shorter workouts are slightly more challenging for efficiency’s sake, and adding props to your workout can definitely up the ante. Using a Pilates ring helps add tension and resistance or engage the upper body. See At Amazon $ 59 Free Shipping

BetterMe Sculpt Dumbbells The Pilates sessions I stream tend not to include dumbbells, but a couple of days a week, I'll tack on five to 10 minutes of arm exercises using these attractive-looking hand weights. They’re 2.2 pounds (1 kilo) each—perfect for a high-reps-low-weight approach to upper-body toning. See At Amazon $ 59

