How to Create a Luxe Recovery Lounge at Home—Magnesium Soaks, Compression Boots, and All

You don’t have to check into a high-end resort in the desert to experience what your tired muscles and frayed nerves are really begging for: a proper recovery lounge. The type of recovery lounge that makes you wonder why you ever believed a foam roller and a scented candle were cutting it.

At Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, they’ve turned an underused corner of their spa into something worthy of a cult following: the Renew Recovery Lounge, an oasis of smart goggles, bath soaks, and science-backed wellness tech. It’s not just your standard spa fluff—it’s serious recovery with some very fancy toys.

“We wanted to repurpose an underutilized space in the spa with innovative wellness technology,” says Katie Camarena, the spa manager behind the lounge. “Our team of certified therapists researched and tested various wellness devices before selecting the best options.” The result? A dream team of gear from Hyperice, HigherDose, and Therabody, designed to soothe sore muscles, jet lag, and frazzled brains.

But here’s the kicker: you can recreate this very experience without the plane ticket.

The Starter Kit for Spa-Level Recovery at Home

The key to an effective at-home recovery lounge is to turn your bedroom, den, or spare nook into a stress-erasing zone. Think: sensory deprivation meets sci-fi wellness. Camarena’s tips? “Start with a calm, quiet environment featuring mood lighting, relaxing music, and aromatherapy,” she says. This is your cue to dust off the oil diffuser and find your favorite vibe-y spa-approved Spotify playlist.

Next, add the heavy hitters. Here’s how to build your own setup, piece by piece.

Infrared PEMF Mat (aka, The Lazy Person’s Reboot)

HigherDose PEMF Mat Yes, it’s an investment—but one your body will thank you for. Camarena swears by this powerhouse of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy for its ability to promote deep, cellular-level healing. “All you have to do is lay there and enjoy it,” she says. The mat combines PEMF technology with infrared heat to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, relieve pain, and support full-body detoxification. Translation: it’s doing the most while you do the absolute least. Whether you’re recovering from a workout or just a long week of life, this is your go-to for passive, science-backed self-care. See At HigherDOSE $ 1295 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Normatec Compression Boots (Leg Day Lifesavers)

Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Compression Boots Whether you’re a weekend warrior, a die-hard pickleballer, or just someone glued to a desk all day, compression boots are the golden retriever of recovery devices—dependable, loyal, and strangely comforting. “Anyone who spends time on their feet or wants to improve circulation can feel the difference in just one session,” says Camarena. The boots use dynamic air compression to flush out lactic acid, reduce swelling, and stimulate lymphatic drainage—translation: your legs will feel lighter, looser, and way less cranky. Bonus: pair them with a red light mask or smart goggles for a full-body recovery experience that feels like a techy spa day, minus the upcharge. See At Recovery For Athletes $ 800 Free Shipping

Smart Goggles That Massage Your Face (Yes, Really)

Therabody SmartGoggles Imagine a tiny, heated masseuse dedicated solely to your temples. These smart goggles use rhythmic compression and soothing warmth to calm your nervous system, easing tension and stress with every pulse. Perfect for melting away the anxiety of a hellish commute or shutting down your brain after yet another doom-scroll session, they’re like a mini mental vacation you can wear anywhere. Buy At Therabody $ 240 Free Shipping

Magnesium Soak (Your New PM Ritual)

Flewd Anxiety-Destroying Soak Stress relief, but make it science-backed. This magnesium-rich soak from Flewd isn’t just about feeling fancy in the tub—it’s designed to physically calm your nervous system, ease muscle tightness, and make your brain chill out (courtesy of added GABA, tryptophan, and vitamin B6). The formula was made with chronic stress in mind, which means it doesn’t mess around. Light a candle if you must, but honestly? Just add hot water and give your cortisol levels a break. See At Flewd $ 42

Make It a Ritual

For Camarena and her team, the recovery lounge isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a lifestyle. “Many of our guests struggle with sleep deprivation, muscle strain, and busy minds,” she says. Creating a lounge at home is about committing to stillness—30 minutes a week of no notifications, no stress, and no guilt.

The goal? Total nervous system reboot. And with the right setup, it turns out your living room can be every bit as blissed-out as a desert oasis spa—minus the overpriced resort cocktails.

