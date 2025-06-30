How to Create a Luxe Recovery Lounge at Home—Magnesium Soaks, Compression Boots, and All

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You don’t have to check into a high-end resort in the desert to experience what your tired muscles and frayed nerves are really begging for: a proper recovery lounge. The type of recovery lounge that makes you wonder why you ever believed a foam roller and a scented candle were cutting it.
At Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, they’ve turned an underused corner of their spa into something worthy of a cult following: the Renew Recovery Lounge, an oasis of smart goggles, bath soaks, and science-backed wellness tech. It’s not just your standard spa fluff—it’s serious recovery with some very fancy toys.
“We wanted to repurpose an underutilized space in the spa with innovative wellness technology,” says Katie Camarena, the spa manager behind the lounge. “Our team of certified therapists researched and tested various wellness devices before selecting the best options.” The result? A dream team of gear from Hyperice, HigherDose, and Therabody, designed to soothe sore muscles, jet lag, and frazzled brains.
But here’s the kicker: you can recreate this very experience without the plane ticket.
The Starter Kit for Spa-Level Recovery at Home
The key to an effective at-home recovery lounge is to turn your bedroom, den, or spare nook into a stress-erasing zone. Think: sensory deprivation meets sci-fi wellness. Camarena’s tips? “Start with a calm, quiet environment featuring mood lighting, relaxing music, and aromatherapy,” she says. This is your cue to dust off the oil diffuser and find your favorite vibe-y spa-approved Spotify playlist.
Next, add the heavy hitters. Here’s how to build your own setup, piece by piece.
Infrared PEMF Mat (aka, The Lazy Person’s Reboot)
Normatec Compression Boots (Leg Day Lifesavers)
Smart Goggles That Massage Your Face (Yes, Really)
Magnesium Soak (Your New PM Ritual)
Make It a Ritual
For Camarena and her team, the recovery lounge isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a lifestyle. “Many of our guests struggle with sleep deprivation, muscle strain, and busy minds,” she says. Creating a lounge at home is about committing to stillness—30 minutes a week of no notifications, no stress, and no guilt.
The goal? Total nervous system reboot. And with the right setup, it turns out your living room can be every bit as blissed-out as a desert oasis spa—minus the overpriced resort cocktails.