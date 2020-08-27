These Boards Help You Get a Gym Level Core Workout at Home

Balance boards are a great and fun way to improve core strength and work on your balance from the comfort of your own home and without having to do a complete workout. All you have to do is stand on them, which is, let me tell you, surprisingly difficult. I recommend using a counter of some sort to start off so you don’t hit your head, but once you get going, you won’t be able to stop. Balance boards aren’t just great for improving your posture, they’re fun too. To help you pick out one for you and your home, we’ve rounded up some top options.

FOR THE MOST DIFFICULT

Revolution Balance Board This two-piece balance board is more difficult than most but worthwhile. It has a rail on the bottom that attaches to a roller, which you’ll need to keep centered in order to stay on. It can be used on any surface and won’t scratch your floors, either. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR 360 DEGREES

EveryMile Balance Board This circular balanced board allows for 360 degree rotation and has a 15 degree tilting angle to really engage your core.The wobble is noticeable and will force you to focus everything on keeping it steady. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR FOOT GRIPS

Strongtek Balance Board This one piece balance board has an anti-slip roller, so the board will stay in one place, and anti-scratch pads so it won’t damage your floor. The goal here is to keep either end from hitting the floor. The top of each side features grip for your foot so you can do it barefoot, too. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LONGER BALANCES

Whirly Board This balance board looks more like a skateboard than anything else, and is great to use as a balance board at your standing desk. It’s easier than most but that means you can stay on it for longer, while taking phone calls or getting work done. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

