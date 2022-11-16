Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when you can score all of the beauty products you covet, at prices you won’t feel guilty about. The best sales have already begun, so stock up on skincare, perfumes, and gift sets while they’re available. The Scouted team are self-proclaimed beauty junkies, and we’ve seen (smelled and slathered) it all. We scoured the sales and captured our favorite picks for Black Friday beauty offers and gifts. We’ve included a range of products and price points, so scroll through to find something perfect for just about anybody.

We’ll continue to update this post with new and additional discounts, so bookmark this page at least through Cyber Monday.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Foreo UFO 2 Up to 50% off If you haven’t read my previous raves about Swedish beauty-tech brand Foreo, take note of this all-star lineup. I will never be without the skin-firming and smoothing Foreo Bear, (now $229, regularly $339) but the face-mask boosting UFO 2 is also a must-have for the skin-obsessed. The UFO 2 (now $149, marked down from $299) uses infrared technology to make relaxing sheet masks penetrate better, so your skin is red-carpet-ready in minutes. It depuffs, firms, and minimizes pores, for a seriously noticeable glow-up. I feel addicted to how the UFO makes my skin supple and hydrated in minutes, even when it's been a day. I’ve spent $150 on one spa facial, so these devices save money in the long run. Buy at Foreo $ 149 Free Shipping

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Beard Care Kit 25% off Beard Care Kit: Chock full of bestsellers such as Big Bourbon Beard Oil, Beard Balm, and more, every beard-sporting gent on your gift list will appreciate the facial-hair-specific grooming gear. Made with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and an Oak Barrel scent, there's also fun, delicious-smelling items from the line include the sandalwood Busch beer soap and playful yet well-rated items. Buy at Ulta $ 34 Free Shipping

Wet n Wild Peanuts PR Box 25% off Beauty retailer, Ulta, is carrying a limited-edition, too-adorable Peanuts X Wet n Wild collaboration that is bound to make anyone smile. Wet n Wild, the mainstay of PETA-approved drugstore cosmetics, and our beloved Snoopy team up for some of the cutest packaging this season. Products like Fa-La-La Lipstick in Santa Snoopy (a cheery red for the holidays) are getting rave reviews. Included in the line are a Peanuts Makeup Bag and the PR Kit with lip, eye, face, and nail products, and more. Buy at Ulta $ 52 Free Shipping

Healthy Hair Starter Kit 30% off Gwyneth’s beauty brand, Goop, is offering 30% off bundles like the Healthy Hair Starter Kit and Spa Day Kit. The Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo (included in the Healthy Hair Kit) is the product you never knew you needed until you tried it; the refreshing clean scalp and super root boost it gives to hair is a game changer. Goop is also known for the Instant Glow Exfoliator, which instantly revitalizes facial skin, giving great glow. Buy at Goop $ 77 Free Shipping

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Overnight Lip Mask Trio Clean beauty brand, Lawless, makes amazing brow products and the lip masks have replaced all our other lip moisturizers. These lip-plumping masks (without the sting) do give good plump, but we covet them for the super hydration and smoothing effect they give. Perfect for one gift or three stocking stuffers, the trio of lip masks is a great deal. Buy at QVC $ 46

Hum Nutrition 30% off sitewide Beauty starts from within, both literally and figuratively. Hum nutrition offers supplements to support skin, hair, mood, digestive health, and more. Products have nutrient-rich ingredient lists but are made without GMOs, artificial sweeteners, or colors. They even have an online quiz to help you pick products, and no better time to try than now at 30% off sitewide. Shop at HUM Nutrition $

Top and base coat bundle 25% off Deborah Lippmann is the premiere brand for long-lasting, gorgeous nail polishes and accompanying skin care for hands and feet. The early Black Friday sale live now is 25% off the top and base coat bundle, but the biggest savings are coming on 11/21-11/29 when purchases over $75 qualify for 30% off with code CYBER22. Buy at Deborah Lippmann $ 30 Free Shipping

Charlotte Tilbury The famous, glam Kate Moss-approved beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury currently has a GWP of full-size lipstick with a $125 purchase, and an additional Luxury Eye Palette for purchases over $175. Beginning 11/18, there will be deep discounts on best-selling bundles of skincare or cosmetics. If this year is anything like last year's sale, there may be additional savings in store, closer to the holiday. We’ll keep you updated! Shop at Charlotte Tilbury $ Free Shipping

