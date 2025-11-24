Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve been mulling over a new sofa, bed, rug, desk chair, bedding, dishes, cookware, or decor piece, November is one of the best times to invest in higher-priced items. Many furniture brands and home goods retailers hold big sales not only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday but also throughout the surrounding days.

We’re rounding up the best deals to shop during these major shopping moments, so you don’t have to scour the internet. Whether you’ve had your eye on a new sofa for the holiday hosting season or just need to stock up on some last-minute holiday decor pieces, now’s the best time of the year to save on home, kitchen, and furniture deals. Read ahead for the best ones to shop now.

Wayfair Wayfair offers steep discounts throughout the month of November. You can get up to 70 percent off everything from dining table sets and living room furniture to Christmas decor, outdoor seating, mattresses, and bedroom furnishings. Shop Now Wayfair

Anthropologie Anthropologie holds an annual sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this year’s is especially stellar. You can save up to 50 percent on boho-eclectic home goods and furnishings, including wall art, mirrors, holiday decorations, table settings, glassware, lighting, throw pillows, and statement furniture. Shop Now Anthropologie

Ruggable Ruggable is known for its stain-resistant, machine-washable, and actually chic area rugs, runners, and mats. The brand carries every size, endless colors and patterns, and features collaborations with renowned designers and artists. Around Thanksgiving, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout Cyber Week, you can get limited-time markdowns up to 40 percent off on the most popular rugs. Shop Now Ruggable

World Market World Market is one of the best places to shop for holiday decor and home accessories, from framed art, area rugs, and accent pillows to place settings, centerpieces, and baking essentials. Many items are discounted throughout November, with the biggest sale happening the day after Thanksgiving. Shop Now World Market

Brooklinen 25% off sitewide One of the first and most popular bedding startups of the 2010s, Brooklinen is a go-to for high-quality linen and cotton sheets, duvet sets, comforters, and other bedding basics. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the brand will offer 25 percent off sitewide and half-off bedding bundles. Shop Now Brooklinen

Cozy Earth Up to 45% off Cozy Earth is holding sales all November long, with the best discounts starting on Thanksgiving and going through Cyber Tuesday (Dec. 2). You can get up to 45 percent off sheets, including the brand’s famously beloved bamboo bed sheets, plus other bedding items. Shop Now Cozy Earth

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma carries some of the most coveted kitchenware brands—Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Emile Henry, KitchenAid, Breville, and De'Longhi, to name just a few. Throughout November and early December, you can get deals on well-made cookware, baking essentials, cutlery, and countertop appliances for yourself or people on your holiday gift list. Shop Now Williams Sonoma

Our Place Our Place’s non-toxic, aesthetically pleasing cookware is on sale leading up to and through Thanksgiving weekend. You can’t go wrong with the Always Pan or the Wonder Oven, but you'll get the best deal on bundled sets. Shop Now Our Place

West Elm West Elm is the place to shop for high-end housewares inspired by midcentury-modern design. The premium pieces can be an investment, but during the Black Friday sale, you can get living room furniture, dining sets, serveware, mattresses, beds, bedding, and decorative accents at more wallet-friendly prices. Shop Now West Elm

Crate & Barrel If you’re thinking of upgrading your space with upscale, long-lasting home goods but prefer not to pay full price, don’t sleep on Crate & Barrel’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. The event starts in mid-November, with additional deals kicking in on Nov. 20 and lasting through early December. Shop Now Crate & Barrel

Burrow 30% off sitewide If you need modular living room seating, a sleeper sofa, a new dining room set, or accent furniture for your home, you can count on Burrow for good-quality, visually appealing designs. The Black Friday sale is the time to buy because the brand is offering 30 percent off sitewide. Shop Now Burrow