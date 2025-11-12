Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Somehow, fall 2025 showed up out of nowhere—and with it, the return of cozy sweaters, skeleton decor giving way to Santa blow-ups and twinkling red-and-green lights (I’m sorry, but too soon), and the inevitable kickoff to holiday shopping season. With winter and gift-giving season just around the corner, early Black Friday sales are already rolling out in full force—and this year’s early deals are good. From end-of-season clean-outs to early Cyber Month steals, November is the best time of the year to score major discounts across every corner of the internet—especially when it comes to spendier investment product categories, like home décor, furniture, fashion, tech, and luxury beauty.

Retailers are kicking off the season earlier than ever before this year—even as a seasoned commerce editor with a decade of experience covering the Cyber Month space, I was not prepared. Plus, if last year’s extended markdown season is any indication of 2025’s Q4 deal trajectory, we can expect December’s pre-holiday sale extravaganza to be just as impressive. Of course, now really is the best time to get ahead of holiday gift shopping before the Black Friday and Cyber Week madness arrives—especially if you’re like me and prone to procrastination-induced panic come mid-December.

These pre-holiday deals are the perfect excuse to invest in a few new upgrades—like cozy throws for winter weather, new cookware for Thanksgiving dinner, a sparkly new frock for your office’s holiday soiree, or a luxury sofa that’ll impress even the most discerning in-laws. Expect all the big box e-tailers—Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and more—to roll out early promotions, along with smaller brands and direct-to-consumer favorites offering rare sitewide markdowns.

Sure, the pre-holiday sale season starts earlier and earlier each year, but I’m personally grateful for the extra time to shop without having to pay full price. There’s nothing quite like getting your shopping done before the Black Friday chaos hits, so you can actually enjoy your post-Thanksgiving feast without braving crowds and waiting in lines. These early deals mean no midnight alarm-setting, no endless checkout lines, and no panic about that one gift selling out before you can snag it.

As Cyber Week draws closer, even more can’t-miss offers are expected to drop. To keep your holiday shopping on track (and your wallet full), we’ll be updating this roundup regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest markdowns worth adding to cart. Here are a few of our favorites.

Apparel and Accessories

Nordstrom rarely launches sales ahead of schedule, but this year, shoppers can already find thousands of early Black Friday savings. You’ll find plenty of steep apparel markdowns on designer and contemporary brands like Mother, Celine, Skims, New Balance, and Frye. You’ll also find discounts on luxury beauty, home, and kitchen items.

Macy’s massive Early Access Black Friday sale is live. Each Friday, the retailer will drop hundreds of new deals across all of its virtual aisles, including accessories, apparel, footwear, and more.

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much Section” has never been more stocked with bestsellers marked down up to 40 percent off.

Beauty and Grooming

Now is a great time to invest in an at-home hair growth device that actually works. Hairmax is currently offering huge savings across its clinically proven laser devices, haircare, and supplements. Score up to $500 off the hair caps and helmets, along with up to 40 percent off supplements and bundles.

For a limited time, take 50 percent off jumbo bundles—keep one for yourself and one for the beauty-obsessed giftee on your list.

If you’re looking for a new red light therapy device, Solawave’s lineup offers some of the best tech in the game. Right now, the brand is offering buy one, get one free on select devices—the best Solawave sale we’ve ever seen.

Health and Wellness

Peak Saunas is offering its most significant offer of the year: a free XL Medical-Grade Red Light Therapy Panel (valued at $1,799) included with every sauna purchase—available for a limited time or while supplies last. Get ahead of your wellness goals for 2026 with this stellar sale.

For a limited time, take up to 25 percent off bundles and starter kits, including the brand’s coveted Infrared Sauna Blanket and PEMF Mat.

If you’re looking for a supercharged gummy vitamin formulated to fill in nutritional gaps while supporting brain and gut health, you will love Grüns. The brand is currently offering its best deal of the year: save up to 55 percent using the discount code HOLIDAYGIFT at checkout.

Home

Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale is brimming with sitewide deals up to 70 percent off on seasonal decor, furniture, rugs, kitchen appliances, and more. Plus, for the next week, the e-tailer will be launching limited flash deals on household essentials.

If you haven’t tried Bearaby’s luxe weighted blankets, now’s the time to treat yourself to peak comfort. Bearaby almost never offers sales, so take advantage while you can score up to 30 percent off.

If you’re looking for a new air purifier, Air Doctor’s premium lineup is second to none. Right now, the brand is offering early Black Friday deals each week.

Tech and Electronics

T-Mobile is kicking off the holiday season early with a slew of deals on new devices (including the new iPhone 17) as well as iPads, smartwatches, and more.

This week only, score major savings on laptops, electronics, espresso machines, TVs, and even beauty tech devices. You’ll find discounts up to 60 percent off on top brands like Samsung, DeLonghi, Dyson, Apple, and more.

Save up to 45 percent off award-winning tech devices, including monitors and laptops. You can also score serious savings on appliances, including refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

