A Pair For Anyone: These Denim Brands Are Having the Most Epic Sales

Surely, no clothing article is more a staple of American wardrobes than the humble blue jean. And we’ve found so many ways to wear them, making them both work and evening-appropriate. While it seems the fashion industry wants us to keep up with every new style, the classics never go out of style (or if they do–hold onto them long enough, and they’ll come back in vogue!). Whether you prefer yours paired with a double-breasted blazer or work boots, some of the current Black Friday jeans sales going on right now are not to be missed.

Levi's 40% off sitewide Perhaps no other brand is more synonymous with denim than Levi’s. And right now, their biggest sale of the entire year is already happening–Levi’s calls it Indigo Friday (a nice ring to it). The offer is 40% off site-wide (50% for kids styles!) and I’ll be stocking up on timeless, three-season jackets and jeans. If you’ve tossed your skinny jeans, note the popularity of Levi’s ribcage styles that offer a bit of shape but also a straight leg, and can work dressed up or down. Ribcage also comes in corduroy and colored denim. Shop at Levi's $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wrangler Wrangler 30% off sitewide Another classic denim brand, Wrangler, is offering 30% off sitewide. Wrangler was at the forefront of making the Western style universally modern since the ’70s when rugged cool guys like Steve McQueen helped popularize the brand. While still promoting a cowboy aesthetic today, the flannels, fleeces, and denim are timeless and durable for the whole family. Shop at Wrangler $

Mott & Bow Gift with purchase over $75 11/24-28 On the other end of the spectrum, is NYC-based urban chic Mott & Bow. The brand was founded in 2013 by Alejandro Chahin, who grew up around his family’s denim factory in Honduras. His deep knowledge of fabrics and flattering cuts is apparent in every pair. These compliment-receiving jeans have everything one could want in a fashionable pair: strong, comfortable fabric and a non-pinching, tailored fit that elevates any outfit. Mott & Bow is the pair you wear to the office or out on Friday night. I love this denim brand (for both men and women) and plan to grab a few pairs between November 24-28th, while receiving a free GWP on orders over $75. Shop at Mott & Bow $

