If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is here—with more on the way.

Black Friday has historically been regarded as the best time of year to invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now you can find these pre-holiday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, last-minute gifts... you name it.

Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself, your family, or everyone on this year’s holiday to-gift list, hopping on these Black Friday and Cyber week sales early will give you a good chance at making sure you’re not overspending and that your gifts arrive on time. We’ll be updating this list through the remainder of the month, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Black Friday shopping deals.

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Deals Amazon adds more and more deal events to their lineup each year. This year, we had two Prime Day shopping events in the summer and fall, and the mega e-tailer is kicking off a month’s worth of Cyber deals, starting with its Alexa-powered devices, premium and luxury beauty products, and more. Shop At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Apple : Score up to 40 percent off Apple Watch models, iPads and more.

Baebody : Up to 40 percent off already-affordable skincare, including its bestselling eye gel and anti-aging retinol creams.

: Up to 40 percent off already-affordable skincare, including its bestselling eye gel and anti-aging retinol creams. Bissell : Up to 30 percent off Bissell cleaning devices, including the beloved Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

: Up to 30 percent off Bissell cleaning devices, including the beloved Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Coop : 20 percent off select pillows and pet accessories.

: 20 percent off select pillows and pet accessories. FullStar : Up to 50 percent off select veggie choppers and mandolines.

: Up to 50 percent off select veggie choppers and mandolines. JLab : Up to 30 percent off headphones, earbuds and audio accessories.

: Up to 30 percent off headphones, earbuds and audio accessories. Lifepro : Score up to 30 percent off fitness and wellness devices, including vibration plates and walking pads.

: Score up to 30 percent off fitness and wellness devices, including vibration plates and walking pads. Mellanni : 37 percent off select bedding and sheets.

: 37 percent off select bedding and sheets. Ninja : Up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, including blenders and outdoor ovens.

: Up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, including blenders and outdoor ovens. Ring : Up to 40 percent off Ring video indoor and outdoor doorbells and security cameras.

: Up to 40 percent off Ring video indoor and outdoor doorbells and security cameras. Roku : 40 percent off select streaming sticks.

Apparel & Accessories

Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Sale MyAbercrombie members get early access to Abercrombie and Fitch’s early Black Friday sale. Members can score 25 percent off sitewide ahead of the post-Thanksgiving frenzy, getting a head start on holiday shopping. Not a member? It’s free and easy to sign up. Shop At Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch : 25 percent off everything, including men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing for MyAbercrombie members (free to sign up).

Allbirds : Up to 50 percent off bestselling men’s and women’s shoes.

: Up to 50 percent off bestselling men’s and women’s shoes. Alo : 30 percent off sitewide, plus up to 70 percent off new sale styles.

: 30 percent off sitewide, plus up to 70 percent off new sale styles. Anthropologie : Take 30 percent off almost everything and score an extra 45 percent off sale items.

: Take 30 percent off almost everything and score an extra 45 percent off sale items. Banana Republic : 40 percent off any purchase, including cashmere items.

: 40 percent off any purchase, including cashmere items. Everlane : 30 to 50 percent off *almost* everything.

: 30 to 50 percent off *almost* everything. Hill House : 30 percent off everything with the code EVERYTHING30.

30 percent off everything with the code Huckberry : Up to 40 percent off sitewide.

: Up to 40 percent off sitewide. J.Crew : Up to 50 percent off almost everything, including men, women and children.

: Up to 50 percent off almost everything, including men, women and children. M.M. LaFleur : 25 percent off all full-priced styles.

: 25 percent off all full-priced styles. Madewell : 40 percent off sitewide with the code MADEBETTER.

: 40 percent off sitewide with the code MADEBETTER. Nordstrom : Up to 60 percent off apparel, accessories, beauty and home.

: Up to 60 percent off apparel, accessories, beauty and home. Nordstrom Rack : Take an extra 40 percent off clearance items.

: Take an extra 40 percent off clearance items. Pinsy Shapewear : Up to 50 percent off sitewide.

: Up to 50 percent off sitewide. Reformation : 25 percent off everything plus free shipping.

: 25 percent off everything plus free shipping. Rent The Runway : 40 percent off rental plans with the code THANKFUL.

: 40 percent off rental plans with the code THANKFUL. Sheertex : 25 percent off rip-resistant tights and leggings and free shipping.

: 25 percent off rip-resistant tights and leggings and free shipping. SKIMS : Up to 30 percent off almost everything.

Beauty & Grooming

Nira Beauty Nira’s FDA-cleared handheld lasers allow you to get in-office results from the comfort of your own home. Right now, you can score 25 percent off sitewide, including its beauty editor and dermatologist-approved at-home laster (the Pro and the Precision) for Cyber week. Shop At NIRA

BeautyBio : 40 percent off sitewide with the code BLUSH40.

Dermelect : Up to 30 percent off sitewide.

: Up to 30 percent off sitewide. Dermstore : Up to 30 percent off sitewide with the code JOY.

: Up to 30 percent off sitewide with the code JOY. Jones Road Beauty : Score a limited edition up to 25 percent off.

: Score a limited edition up to 25 percent off. LYMA : Up to 30 percent off the brand’s luxury at-home lasers and longevity supplements.

: Up to 30 percent off the brand’s luxury at-home lasers and longevity supplements. MERIT Beauty : 20 percent off sitewide.

: 20 percent off sitewide. Murad : 30 percent off sitewide with the code BF2024.

: 30 percent off sitewide with the code BF2024. Nira Skin : Take 25 percent off sitewide, including the beauty editor-approved Nira Precision and Pro handheld Lasers with the code BFCM2024.

Take 25 percent off sitewide, including the beauty editor-approved Nira Precision and Pro handheld Lasers with the code BFCM2024. No.7 : Through Dec. 1, score 40 percent off sitewide, excluding gift sets, outlet items and bundles.

: Through Dec. 1, score 40 percent off sitewide, excluding gift sets, outlet items and bundles. NuFace : Save 30 percent off sitewide and up to 50 percent off last-chance clearance items.

: Save 30 percent off sitewide and up to 50 percent off last-chance clearance items. Omnilux : Score up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling LED light therapy masks.

: Score up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling LED light therapy masks. SkinMedica : Score 25 percent off sitewide and score a free gift with purchase for orders $300 and over.

: Score 25 percent off sitewide and score a free gift with purchase for orders $300 and over. SolaWave : Buy one, get one free across the site.

Home & Kitchen

Dyson Black Friday Deals The under-the-radar early Black Friday Dyson sale is officially live and shoppable—no membership or subscription required to score up to $200 off a wide range of devices. Best of all? Unlike many discounted items in Dyson’s Outlet section, the current sale includes marked-down prices on brand-new models—not just refurbished ones. Shop At Dyson Free Returns | Free Shipping

Anthropologie : 30 percent off home items, including furniture, decor and mirrors.

Breville : Up to $300 off select espresso machines.

: Up to $300 off select espresso machines. Dyson : Up to $250 off select hair care, purifiers, and vacuums.

: Up to $250 off select hair care, purifiers, and vacuums. Great Jones : Up to 50 percent off.

: Up to 50 percent off. NinjaKitchen : Up to 48 percent off plus exclusive bundles.

: Up to 48 percent off plus exclusive bundles. Our Place : Up to 30 percent sitewide, including the Always Pan 2.0.

: Up to 30 percent sitewide, including the Always Pan 2.0. Ruggable : 25 percent off machine washable rugs with the code BF24.

: 25 percent off machine washable rugs with the code BF24. Rugs USA : 30 percent off sitewide with the code SAVE30.

: 30 percent off sitewide with the code SAVE30. Sabai Design : Up to 40 percent off the brand’s chic, sustainable and pet-proof furniture.

: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s chic, sustainable and pet-proof furniture. Vitamix : Save up to $125 off bestsellers.

: Save up to $125 off bestsellers. Wayfair : Take up to 80 percent off home decor, mattresses, furniture, and more.

Tech & Electronics

Best Buy Black Friday Best Buy’s month-long Black Friday sale includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50 percent off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack. Best Buy also rolled out a new membership program called My Best Membership, allowing for greater savings sitewide. Shop At Best Buy

ASUS : Save up to 60 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Best Buy : Score up to 50 percent on tech gadgets, appliances, and electronics.

: Score up to 50 percent on tech gadgets, appliances, and electronics. Playstation : Unlock huge savings on PS5 consoles, VR devices and more.

: Unlock huge savings on PS5 consoles, VR devices and more. Samsung : Up to $1000 off TVs, including the beloved Frame TV, and up to 40 percent off monitors.

: Up to $1000 off TVs, including the beloved Frame TV, and up to 40 percent off monitors. Walmart : Up to 30 percent off on TVs, gaming accessories, appliances, and more.

Fitness, Wellness & Supplements

HigherDOSE Black Friday Sale Use the code BFCM at checkout. Get a jump start on your New Year’s wellness resolutions with a premium infrared sauna blanket by HigherDOSE while it’s 20 percent off. The wellness brand is also offering 20 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off bundles. Shop At HigherDOSE Free Returns | Free Shipping

Cymbiotika : 25 percent off sitewide.