The Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, & Travel Tuesday Deals

With Deals Week in full swing, ‘tis the season of epic sales. While many of us don’t think twice about snagging clothes, accessories, home decor, beauty essentials, and the like this time of year, don’t forget to take advantage of the many travel deals available during this time. Many hotels, cruise lines, and booking sites offer can’t-miss deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with the aptly named shipping holiday of Travel Tuesday (aka the day after Cyber Monday).

With this in mind, you can expect steep discounts on last-minute 2023 and 2024 travel, including huge discounts on flights, hotels, cruises, rental cars, and more. With so many deals clogging up your email inbox and Internet browser, narrowing down the best travel booking deals can be tricky. However, we’ve done our due diligence, carefully scouring the web to determine the creme de la creme of travel deals.

From bucket-list luxury cruises sailing to beautiful destinations like Tahiti and Alaska to hip hotel stays in some of America’s coolest cities, read on for all our favorite money-saving travel deals for Black Friday, Travel Tuesday, and Cyber Week.

Booking.com Deals Booking.com makes vacation planning a breeze with the ability to search—and subsequently book—flights, hotels, rental cars, attractions, and more. As part of the site’s Black Friday sale, users can save at least 30 percent on over 30,000 hotels across the globe (valid on stays through Dec. 31, 2024). Expect plenty of under-$100 steals in both domestic and international cities like Orlando and San Francisco, Dubai and Istanbul, and more. Select attractions are also included in the sale (up to 25 percent off; valid on attractions taking place within three months of the booking date). Book by Nov. 29. Book On Booking.com $

ResortPass Deals Looking for a rejuvinating daycation? ResortPass allows you to book luxurious hotel amenities like pools, cabanas, massages, saunas, steam rooms, and spas at thousands of hotels (Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, W Hotels, Kimpton, etc.) across the country without staying overnight. Right now, score $50 off bookings of $200 or more when you use the code HOLIDAY50 at checkout. Book by Nov. 27. Book On ResortPass $

Priceline Deals Whether you’re looking to book a hotel, tickets to an experience or amusement park, a cruise, or flights, Priceline’s huge Cyber Sale is brimming with deals you won’t want to miss. From 40 percent off Las Vegas hotels to $100 resort credit promotions in the Caribbean and Mexico, browsing Priceline’s selection of deals is 100 percent worth your time. Book by Nov. 27. Book On Priceline $

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts Deals This winter, retreat to the Caribbean and treat yourself to a stay at one of the uber-romantic Sandals Resorts (some with idyllic overwater bungalows!) or the family-friendly Beaches Resorts (think: on-site waterparks, swim-up bars for kids, and more). As part of the “Gift of Blue” holiday sale, both brands are shelling out up to $750 in air credit and up to $250 in resort credit using promo code GOB2023. The offer is valid on vacations of seven nights or longer for travel through Nov. 3, 2024, at select properties, including Beaches Turks & Caicos, the new Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica; Sandals Royal Curacao; and Sandals Saint Vincent, which will debut in 2024. Bonus: For every booking made between Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday, $50 will be donated to the Sandals Foundation, which supports ocean conservation efforts. Book by Dec. 21. Book On Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts $

CheapCaribbean Deals A warm-weather escape is always a good idea, especially in wintertime. Fortunately, CheapCaribbean is a one-stop-shop for snagging the best flight and hotel deals throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Central America, and South America (Cartegena, Colombia). In celebration of Black Friday, the company is offering $250 off sitewide (four-night stay minimum requirement) with promo code CYBERDEAL250 for travel through Apr. 30, 2024. Book by Dec. 4. Book On CheapCaribbean Vacations $

Oceania Cruises Small-ship luxury cruise line Oceania is pulling out all the stops this Cyber Week with up to $5,400 off each stateroom on over 100 2024 sailings—that is, in addition to its simply MORE promotion. The latter includes two-for-one cruise fares, roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, shore excursion credit, Champagne and wine, gourmet specialty dining, and unlimited Wi-Fi. Notable itineraries included in this promotion include this epic French Polynesia voyage, this bucket-list-worthy Mediterranean cruise, and this South American sojourn. Book by Dec. 5. Book On Oceania Cruises $

Virgin Voyages Deals Set sail with adults-only cruise line Virgin Voyages, which offers itineraries across the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, and the South Pacific. The line—known for its top-notch food offerings (read: no buffets), pulsating nightlife and entertainment scene, and an onboard tattoo parlor utilizing vegan squid ink—is offering 30 percent off all voyages through the end of 2024. Those who book a sailing of three nights or less can snag a $125 bar tab, while cruisers who book one that’s even nights or longer can nab a $600 bar tab. Book by Nov. 30. Book On Virgin Voyages $

Dream Hotel Group Deals This trend-forward hotel brand, which has locations in major cities like New York, Nashville, Hollywood, and South Beach, is offering discounted stays (30 percent off for all guests, or 35 percent off for World of Hyatt members) between Dec. 4, 2023 and Sept. 2, 2024. It’s also worth mentioning that luxury New York City hotel, The Chatwal, along with its sister property in the Catskills, the Chatwal Lodge, are both part of the Hotel Group—as are The Time New York and Unscripted Durham in North Carolina. Book by Dec. 1. Book On Dream Hotel Group $

