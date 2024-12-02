Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Deals Week in full swing, ‘tis the season of epic sales. While many of us don’t think twice about snagging clothes, accessories, home decor, beauty essentials and the like this time of year, don’t forget to take advantage of the many travel deals available during this time. Many hotels, cruise lines, and booking sites offer can’t-miss deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with the aptly named shipping holiday of Travel Tuesday (aka the day after Cyber Monday).

With this in mind, you can expect steep discounts on last-minute 2024 and 2025 travel, including huge discounts on flights, hotels, cruises, rental cars and more. With so many deals clogging up your email inbox and browser, narrowing down the best travel booking deals can be tricky. However, we’ve done our due diligence, carefully scouring the web to determine the creme de la creme of travel deals.

From bucket-list luxury cruises sailing to beautiful destinations like Tahiti and Alaska to hip hotel stays in some of America’s coolest cities, read on for all our favorite money-saving travel deals for Travel Tuesday and Cyber Week.

Booking.com Deals Booking.com makes vacation planning a breeze with the ability to search—and subsequently book—flights, hotels, rental cars, attractions, and more. As part of the site’s Black Friday sale, users can save at least 30 percent on over 30,000 hotels across the globe. Expect plenty of under-$100 steals in both domestic and international cities like Orlando and San Francisco, Dubai and Istanbul, and more. Select attractions are also included in the sale (up to 25 percent off; valid on attractions taking place within three months of the booking date). Book On Booking.org

Skyscanner Deals The popular travel search engine has gathered all the best deals for Cyber Week, from discounted flights to hotel deals. Right now, score up to 79 percent off premium hotels in popular cities like NYC, Las Vegas, London and Miami. Plus, Book On SkyScanner

ResortPass Deals Looking for a rejuvinating daycation? ResortPass allows you to book luxurious hotel amenities like pools, cabanas, massages, saunas, steam rooms, and spas at thousands of hotels (Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, W Hotels, Kimpton, etc. across the country without staying overnight. Right now, score $50 off bookings of $200 or more when you sign up for emails. Book On Resort Pass

Priceline Deals Whether you’re looking to book a hotel, tickets to an experience or amusement park, a cruise, or flights, Priceline’s huge Cyber Sale is brimming with deals you won’t want to miss. From 20 percent off to express flight deals, browsing Priceline’s selection of deals is 100 percent worth your time. Book On Priceline

Expedia Deals Whether you’re looking to book a hotel for a staycation or special celebration, or an all-inclusive vacation for 2025, Cyber Week is a great time to score some major discounts at Expedia—especially for Expedia members. Expedia members can save up to 30 percent off hotel bookings at some of the best hotels in the country. Book On Expedia

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts Deals This winter, retreat to the Caribbean and treat yourself to a stay at one of the uber-romantic Sandals Resorts (some with idyllic overwater bungalows!) or the family-friendly Beaches Resorts (think: on-site waterparks, swim-up bars for kids, and more). For a limited, time the brand is offering up to 65 percent off, plus a free night. Book On Sandals

CheapCaribbean Deals A warm-weather escape is always a good idea, especially in wintertime. Fortunately, is a one-stop-shop for snagging the best flight and hotel deals throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Central America, and South America (Cartegena, Colombia). In celebration of Black Friday, the company is offering up to $500 off sitewide (four-night stay minimum requirement). Book On CheapCaribbean

Oceania Cruises Small-ship luxury cruise line Oceania is pulling out all the stops this Cyber Week with up to $5,400 off each stateroom on over 99 sailings—that is, in addition to its simply MORE promotion. The latter includes two-for-one cruise fares, roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, shore excursion credit, Champagne and wine, gourmet specialty dining and unlimited Wi-Fi. Book On