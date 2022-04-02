Celebrate Spring With These Stunning Blushes

Forget pinching your cheeks to create a rosy glow, and instead, opt for some blush. From cream to powder formulas, there are tons of blushes on the market right now to give you a flushed look perfectly suited for spring.

Whether you’re opting for a soft glam look with just a touch of tinted sunscreen lip gloss, and mascara, or a full-glam moment, blush should always be part of the equation if you ask me. We’ve rounded up some of the best spring blushes o add to your lineup.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Happy Add some life to your cheeks with this liquid blush made from a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily. This dermatologist-tested blush comes in dewy and matte finishes to suit any makeup look and comes in eleven shades. Buy at Rare Beauty $ 20

Nudestix Nudies Blush in Sweet Peach Peony This all-in-one clean blush, lipstick and eyeshadow stick is for those who want those rosy cheeks. This peachy hue is perfect for a no-makeup-makeup look or with a smokey eye. Plus, Nudestix is cruelty-free and vegan so you can feel comfortable with what you’re putting on your skin. Buy at Sephora $ 34 Free Returns

Morphe Soft Focus Cream Blush in Provocative Petal This blush is part of the new Morphe collection released in collaboration withTikTok star Meredith Duxbury. Made with murumuru and cupuacu butters, the blush glides on cheeks for an airbrushed look that soothes and nourishes the skin. Oh, and it’s sweatproof and waterproof making it one of the best blushes for spring. Buy at Ulta $ 12 Free Returns

Undone Beauty Water Blush in Peach Prevent the clown-like appearance with this water-based formula that melts into the skin for a natural and rosy finish. Oh, and you can ditch the highlighter because the coconut extract in the blush delivers a natural-looking glow. It's available in five shades, but I love the peach shade most. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Item Beauty Blushin’ Like Cream Blush in I'm Crushing Clean and cruelty-free are two words to describe this hydrating blush from TikTok star Addison Rae’s makeup line. Find kiwi seed oil, squalane, and cellulose in the formula to give you a rosy, fresh color fit for any complexion. Buy at Sephora $ 16 Free Returns

Nude Envie Cream Blush in Ibiza Nude Infused with hyaluronic acid, this multi-tasking cream blush serves as an anti-aging agent while adding a youthful rosy look to your cheeks. Whip out the small compact with a built-in mirror for seamless application on the go whether on the beach or in the car. Buy at Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Iconic London Sheer Cream Blush in Rose Riot The water-based formula sinks right into the skin and gives a subtle and sweet glow. Want a little more color? It’s buildable so use your finger or beauty sponge to achieve the desired color. Rose riot is a gorgeous hue for fair to medium skin tones. Buy at Sephora $ 27

Vasanti Bloom Mineral Blush in Warm Pink Available in four shades, this blush hue adds a hint of rosiness to all complexions—not just fair skin. Wear alongside bronzer and highlighter for a natural flush look. Depending on the look you’re going for, start with one layer and work your way up with its buildable formula. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lime Crime Softwear Blush in Gigabyte BB Blush that blends easily and provides an airbrushed look? Yes, please. This buildable formula is also available in 10 luscious shades and has a fragrant floral scent. Easily apply with you finger or blush brush for a matte finish that’ll have you blushing, seriously. Buy at Lime Crime $ 11

Trixie Beauty Summer of Love Palette Not sure how deep you want your blush to be for your next makeup look? This palette gives you the option to choose between a dark magenta and a light melon pink. Apply the product to the apples of your cheeks and then put some of the highlighter on top for additional glow. Trixie Cosmetics is both vegan and cruelty-free. Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 28 Free Returns

Tresluce Ready to Bounce Blush in Weekend Vibez Singer Becky G’s new makeup line is home to one of the best blushes for spring. Its jelly-textured formula easily glides on your cheeks for a rosy effect that lifts and brightens. Buy at Tresluce $ 16

Sengence Blush Sense in Pink Berry With just a few dabs, this blush will give your cheeks long-lasting color to suit any occasion. Both water-resistant and smudge-proof, the product will stay put and you won’t have to worry about it fading or shifting. Free from gluten, parabens and animal byproducts, feel confident wearing this on your skin for a rosy glow. Buy at Sengence $ 32

Teal Bontanicals Multi-Purpose Blush in Light Pink If you need to keep one product on you at all times, then this multi-purpose blush is the one. Designed for eyes, lips and cheeks, add a rosy color to those places on your face that need a pick me up. Available in three shades suitable for different complexions. Buy at Teal Botanicals $ 15

List Beauty One Stop Pop Blush in Pure Bliss Cobra Kai star Peyton List has her own cosmetics line and this powder blush is a makeup must-have. Made with organic apricot oil, shea butter, Vitamin E and sweet almond oil, not only will you get a flushed look from the product, but also you’ll nourish and soothe skin at the same time. Available in five rosy shades. Buy at Pley $ 20

