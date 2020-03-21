Make Your Bed as Comfy as Possible With These Best-Selling Body Pillows

The last time I had a body pillow on my bed was college, but these days it feels like I may need one again. There’s a lot to be said about having a giant, squishy pillow that you can hug or punch or scream into, depending on your mood. Body pillows can help reinforce the gap between your mattress and your headboard so your actual pillows don’t fall. They can act as a barrier between you and your spouse. There are so many options! We’ve rounded up some of the best to keep on hand, no matter the situation.

FOR FULL-BODY SUPPORT

PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow, $40: While this pillow was made especially for pregnant people, it can become your own cocoon no matter what. The full, C-shaped pillow curls around your body and is great to keep your back in alignment as well. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

FOR THE ALLERGY-PRONE

Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillow Like the shredded memory foam pillows before it, this body pillow is hypoallergenic and breathable. It’ll never go flat and provide you the support you need throughout the night. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LOW-MAINTENANCE SLEEPERS

Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow The outer shell of this option is made from 100% cotton, which makes it both super soft and super durable. It’s also machine-washable so you can bring it back to life after a couple weeks. The fiber filling also gives great support for your shoulders, hips, and back. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

FOR THOSE WHO PREFER FIRM PILLOWS

Decroom Memory Fiber Full Body Pillow If you’re looking for a memory foam option to match your sleeping pillow, this is the one for you. It’s made to adjust to the movements of your body. Both the pillow and cover are machine-washable. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

FOR THOSE WHO NEED EXTRA SUPPORT

EnerPlex Never-Flat Body Pillow With Never-Flat in the name, you can expect ongoing support from this pillow. The shredded memory foam is adjustable, it’s machine-washable, and it allows airflow to keep you cool. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.