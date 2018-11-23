Best Buy Has iPads For Under $250 for Black Friday
On this Black Friday eve, it seems that Best Buy has the best deals on the iPads you need. Get the latest Wi-Fi model for $249.99, with 32GB of memory in either Silver or Space Gray. It's a no-brainer really, because either you'll love it, or it'll make the perfect gift for the movie-lover, computer-using person on your list. These will go fast, so you should grab one while you can. If you plan on using this for all the newest features for artists, make sure you pick up an Apple Pen while it's $5 off as well. Best Buy has a ton of Apple products on sale during their Apple Shopping Event, so if you don't need an iPad, there are Macbooks, Watches, and more.
