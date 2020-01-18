CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Best Buy Probes CEO After Relationship Claim From Tipster
POISON PEN?
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The board of Best Buy is reportedly probing an allegation—in a letter sent by an anonymous tipster—that CEO Corie Barry had a long-running inappropriate affair with a fellow executive. It’s not the first time the company has been rocked by such accusations. One of Barry’s predecessors quit in 2012 amid an investigation into an alleged affair with a female subordinate—a scandal that also prompted the company founder to step down as board chairman, The Wall Street Journal reported. A Best Buy spokesman encouraged the letter-writer to come forward while Barry said the company had her “full cooperation and support.”