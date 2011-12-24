Best Christmas Lights Displays, Starring Elvis, the Grinch, More (Video)

Every year, overly ambitious homeowners spend months programming thousands of holiday lights into magical, animated Christmas displays set to music (OK, maybe not in North or South Korea). So in the spirit of the holiday neighborhood drive-throughs, in which mom, grandpa and grandma, the kids, and one lucky dad tour the town looking for the brightest and best, we pick our favorite videos from YouTube. See any we missed? Do share with the Beast in the comments.

Christmas Lights Gone Wild

This winter classic has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube, but the original gangster of Christmas displays still deserves its spot atop the throne. Fun fact: Miller Lite featured this video in a beer commercial in 2005.

Christmas Eve in Sarajevo

Featuring more than 54,000 lights synchronized to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo,” this house has been lighting up 2 million YouTube spectators since 2007.

The Holdman Christmas Light Display

This complete 15-minute show runs through all the classics. Plus! For $10 you can get the whole display on DVD.

World’s Best?

Claiming to be the world's best light display, this house in Darboy, Wisc., shares the Christmas magic not just for YouTube glory, but also in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That's the spirit.

Semper Fi Santa

This patriotic display is on a house on Mossy Creek Lane in Southwood, Tallahassee, Fla., and runs by schedule—weeknights from 6-10pm and until 11pm on weekends. But come Christmas, it's a wrap. All profits on this video go towards the Sempir Fi Fund, "to give back to those who protect our freedom."

Blue Christmas

Elvis provides the soundtrack for this impressive display in Absecon, N.J. The 2010 house features multiple-story-high trees, animated Santa's helping elves, and a fully lit yard. We're big fans.

He’s a Mean One

Christmas favorite Mr. Grinch makes an appearance in this 2007 Light-O-Rama-powered display in Montgomery, Texas. Its creator, who says it takes around three months to program a show, has since moved, but no worries—he's still cracking in the new home.