These Clothes Steamers Show Your Clunky Old Iron Who’s Boss

Getting wrinkles out of your clothes is never going to be as much fun as hitting up your local happy hour. But here in 2022, there’s a better option than having to whip out an old-school ironing board, wait for your iron to heat up, and spend some solid time muscling your way up and down your outfit in hopes of obliterating creases. It’s called a clothes steamer and, while it’s been a trick of the trade in the fashion industry for years, these handy tools have only recently become more popular with regular shoppers.

The best clothes steamers make the process of unwrinkling your clothes seamless. Just fill your steamer with water, plug it in, and run the steam that comes out over your pants, dresses, and tops, while marveling at how the wrinkles magically disappear. It’s that easy. A huge bonus of using a clothes steamer? You don’t have to have a space-hogging ironing board to use it.

Odds are high that you don’t want to do a ton of research on clothes steamers—you just want to be wrinkle-free as quickly as possible. Fortunately, we’ve done the scrolling for you and rounded up the best clothing steamers on the market. Scroll through below to check out our top picks.

