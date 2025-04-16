The Five Colognes That Make Women Lean In, According to Women

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’ve all been there; we’re just minding our business, and suddenly, a man walks past us and we’re overloaded with a scent that he seems to have showered in. You hold your breath for a few moments until he passes, and then feel the sweet relief of breathing in clean air again. Then, there are those times when you notice a subtle, unique, and downright delicious fragrance on a man, and you just have to lean in a little closer to get a better whiff.

It goes without saying that you should wear whatever fragrance you love, regardless of your gender or what other people think smells good. However, if you need a little extra help picking out a signature scent, consulting the POV of women may be a good place to start, whether you’re trying to impress a Hinge date or just surprise your long-time partner with a new smell.

After all, like many things, cologne has the power to turn us away, or bring us in, and if you’re a man who wants to know what scents make women absolutely weak in the knees, we’ve got you covered. Of course, if you’re a woman who’s looking to gift her guy a new fragrance, you’ve come to the right place, too. We tapped dozens of New York City women to discover which scents drive them wild. Scroll through below to see what they had to say.

Tom Ford Grey Vetiver Men's Eau de Parfum Spray “S,” who lives in Brooklyn, loves this scent on her guy. “I actually like it so much that I borrowed it,” she reveals. “Even in the summer when you’re hot and sweaty, you can still smell the spice,” she says, making it the perfect cologne for sticky summer nights. This fragrance has notes of vetiver, orange flower, and pimento, so it has some spice, but still smells light and floral with an edge. Shop At Neiman Marcus $ 160 Free Shipping Shop At Nordstrom $ 160 Free Shipping

Armani Beauty Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette “Y,” a PR rep based in Manhattan says this scent will always have a special place in her heart. It has notes of marine, bergamot, and cedar wood to give a uniquely aquatic scent. Think: out sailing on your mega yacht in Italy all day and finally settling down with a glass of wine. Did I just create a new love story in my head? Maybe. Shop At Ulta $ 120 Free Shipping Shop At Sephora $ 120 Free Shipping

Calvin Klein Euphoria “A,” who was a Manhattanite for years and now lives in Florida, can’t get enough of this scent on her man. Euphoria has notes of ginger pepper cocktail, raindrop accord, and chilled sudachi for an elevated, mature, and spicy mix that’s hard to dupe or replicate. Since it also has base notes of amber, patchouli, Brazilian redwood, and creamy suede, it’s still approachable without being too overwhelming. Shop At Macy's $ 104 Free Shipping

D.S. & DURGA Cowboy Grass Eau de Parfum Want to smell like a cowboy? Give the illusion of an outdoor-forward lifestyle by spritzing on this scent from D.S. & Durga. It features notes of American sagebrush, flowering white thyme, and even prairie switchgrass from the wild western territories. What’s more rugged than that? This fragrance was born in 2008 and actually put D.S. & DURGA into the spotlight as a respected perfumer. Seventeen years later, Cowboy Grass is still a bestseller in the brand’s portfolio. Plus, it’s my personal favorite. Shop At Neiman Marcus $ 210 Free Shipping

Comme des Garçons Parfums Black Pepper Let’s take a break from gender norms, shall we? “G,” who lives in New York City, loves this Comme des Garçons scent on guys. It has an intoxicating mix of pepper scents to create a deep, spicy scent. Notes of black pepper oil, Madagascan and Venezuelan pepper, akigala wood, musk accord, and leather accord make up this luxury fragrance that comes in a sleek black bottle. Buy At SSENSE $ 140 Free Shipping

