There Are Lots of Great Sex Toys — These Are the Best

The best sex toys can stay with you through sunny mornings, insomniac midnights, and bad Tinder dates. And they’re consistent – because surprises during sex should come from how you use a sex toy, not from it dying or jabbing you somewhere unexpected. Below are some of the best sex toys out there. Find your new faves.
Magic Wand Rechargeable
Whatever your body, and whatever your gender, a Magic Wand Rechargeable is always a good fit. The sex-toy-ified version of the Hitachi Magic Wand that legendary sexologist Betty Dodson first popularized in the late 1960s was updated by Vibratex a few years ago with a silicone head (better texture, easy clean up), a wider RPM range, a few vibration patterns, and a battery without the Hitachi. Charge it for an impressive battery life, and plug it in when it dies to keep going without a wait. There’s no such thing as a guaranteed orgasm – and orgasms are only one part of sexual pleasure, anyway – but if there were, it’d be from the Magic Wand. Buy one for yourself, buy one for special guests, and pop a condom over the top if you use it with others to keep safer sex basically magic.
nJoy Pure Plug
A stainless-steel butt plug is a toy unlike any other, and nJoy’s Pure Plug is the best of the best. It’s as sexy to use as it is to behold, with a mirrored surface, teardrop bulb, and retro-future tapered loop. It feels smooth and weighty in the hand and even more so in other body parts. And it’s available in sizes for everyone, ranging from the very beginner-friendly small to the crowd-pleasing medium to the more substantial large. (For the ambitious, the Pure Plug 2.0 is larger still and weighs 1.3 pounds.)
Run it under cool or warm (not hot) water before using it for temperature play, and pair it with a ton of your favorite lube. Because it’s stainless steel, it’s extremely easy to take care of and to keep in pristine condition for years to come.
nJoy Pure Wand
The Pure Wand is a g-spot or prostate’s dream: a double-ended stainless-steel dildo with a substantial curve to make reaching those nerve endings easy. (And if you have a g-spot, it’s a great way to squirt for the first time.) It's about 8” long, capped with one smaller and one larger bulb, and weighs a little over 1.5 pounds. Use it alone or make a partner watch. When you're done, the mirrored surface is easy to maintain and tucks away into a fitted, lined satin case – if you can bear to keep it out of sight.
Vixen Mustang
Once you've used a dual-density silicone dildo, there's no going back. Dual-density silicone dildos – squishy on the outside for a tactile experience, firm on the inside so they stay where they're put – are, in my opinion, the greatest innovation in sex toys since the vibrator. Of them, Vixen Creations' VixSkin is simply the best, and the Mustang is the top. Why? It's sizable without being intimidating, has a bit of a head without being too focused on the g-spot or prostate, and – like the rest of the VixSkin line – has a texture like nothing else. (It also eats lube like nothing else, so stock up on a water-based option.) It comes in three more realistic flesh tones if you're into that, and tie-bright or special-edition black and pink if you're not. Take care of it by washing it with anti-microbial soap and water, or submerge it in boiling water for 10 minutes.
Womanizer
The Womanizer is the originator of the air-puffer clit-focused toys that have been endlessly ripping each other off for the last five years – and, despite having the worst name, it's still the best. The Womanizer feels like having your clit sucked, if having your clit sucked was on-demand, consistent, and made you come almost too fast. It's quiet but rumblier than its competition, and – crucially – comes with two sizes of head for the perfect fit. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can take it into the bath or just not worry about damaging it when you clean it with anti-microbial soap and water.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.