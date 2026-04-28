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I’ll admit it: I miss my nightstand goodie drawer when I’m on vacation. Not only because it’s filled with some of the best travel-size sex toys and vibrators that I’ve collected over years of reviewing sex toys, but because vacation, for all of its intended relaxation, can bring a lot of unknowns: will you find the time to have sex, either with yourself or a partner? Will you learn the French word for “condom” or “lube” in case you didn’t remember to pack either?

I wouldn’t pack for vacation without my tried-and-true lip balm and sunscreen, and I wouldn’t pack a weekender bag without a Pringle chip-size clitoral vibrator. I also wouldn’t pack my favorite stainless steel dildo, for fear of the TSA mistaking it as a weapon, but I would pack a bendy G-spot vibrator.

Trust me: those agents have seen everything come through those conveyor belts. Not once in 10 years have they pulled a sex toy out of my luggage, or held one up like a fish in a cringe Hinge profile picture.

The sexual wellness industry is blossoming, and companies are finally clocking the specific needs of horny, beach-bound babes in search of discreet, travel-size sex toys and intimacy products.

Consider Maude, the chic, Dakota Johnson co-signed sexual wellness company that has a mini sex toy kit that meets carry-on regulations. The brand also just launched a lightweight, 7-inch-long hardshell suitcase for on-the-go needs, and a washable satin scarf. Y’know, for a Roman Holiday style moment.

There’s never been a better time to travel with a sex toy. Here are some of my favorites, beloved for their discreet, high-quality design and fun factor.

Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator If you’re new to the world of sex toys, bullet vibrators are a great place to start. The discreet vibes’ namesake is a nod to its small but powerful design, and at just under three inches, Zee is an ideal vibrator to take on vacation. Not only is it USB rechargeable, but it’s made from soft, body-safe ABS plastic and offers three vibration speeds. Shop At Dame $ 25

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator Rose clitoral suction vibrators drummed up a lot of press when they first came out, and while I was initially a skeptic, this iteration from Lovehoney especially rocked my world; it’s quiet, powerful, and you can easily cup it in your hand during sex. Bonus: this one is fully submersible, and comes with a travel lock feature. Shop At Lovehoney $ 60

Bellesa Luxe Mini Wand Vibrating wands are great for folks who want a little extra oomph from their clitoral vibrators, and the Luxe Mini packs a lot of power in its 5.4-inch frame. The deep rose colorway is a knockout, and the buttons are clearly marked (not always the case with toys), so it’s easy to explore its five speeds. Unlike more traditional wands, the head is also flexible, so it rotates with the grooves and moves of your body. Shop At Bboutique $ 79

Lovehoney Bed Ringer Rechargeable Double Ring Rings are one of my vacation essentials, both with and without a partner. For all of its splendor, traveling often throws off everyone’s daily rhythms. Bringing a little boner encouragement into the mix can be helpful for that reason alone, but I love that this flexible, silicone vibrator from Lovehoney also comes with a textured portion specifically for clitoral stimulation. And with a travel lock feature, it’s almost as if it was designed to be tossed in a tote for a dirty Miami weekend. Buy At Lovehoney

Unbound Babes Bender Flexible Vibrator Unbound Babes is cool in the way that "Euphoria" was cool during its first season (sigh): stylish, a little edgy, and intoxicatingly fun. The sexual wellness site encapsulates the new wave of ultra-creative sex toys on the market, and the Bender vibe is a great example; it’s an insertable dildo with extra flexibility (fold it like a taco, and insert it to target your G-spot), and has a single button for easy navigation of its 10 speeds. Shop At Unbound Babes $ 71

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