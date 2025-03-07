Scouted

The Best Discreet Vibrators (for Sex Toy Newbies and Experts Alike)

They’re quiet, compact, and shaped like roses. Because you’re horny, but you’re shy.

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp 

Freelance Contributor

Best Discreet Vibrators
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

Freelance Contributor

knappmaryfrances@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsYes, JD Vance Has Seen Those Memes—Here’s What He Thinks of Them
Liam Archacki
MediaJFK’s Grandson Trolls Cheryl Hines Over Measles Death
Eboni Boykin-Patterson