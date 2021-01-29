I May Have Discovered The Perfect Double Mask Combo

Have you heard of the latest trend? According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, wearing two masks is likely better than wearing just one. He recently said, “it makes common sense” that wearing more than one mask would be more effective. A mask “is a physical covering to prevent droplets,” Fauci said on NBC’s TODAY, “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

So we know that it’s likely more effective to double up, but finding the right combo can be trickier than it sounds. When I heard about this, I tried all of the masks I own, have tested and loved, and some worked better for double masking than others.

The biggest issue I ran into was the mask on the bottom layer. It needs to have some shape, otherwise, I found, it gets crammed into my lips by the top mask, making it slightly difficult to breathe. This though, is easy to solve.

If you want to go the disposable route, I personally recommend one’s with a little rib in the middle that helps push the fabric away from your face. The same is more or less true if you go with a reusable option. The Hedley and Bennet face masks are one of my favorites for double masking because they offer that rib shape and will help keep the cloth away from your mouth.

For the top layer, the most essential thing I’ve found is that the mask should have adjustable earloops. I prefer the Caraa masks for this purpose, one of my favorite masks as well, because they are easily adjustable and offer an accordion-like fold that helps to cover my entire face as well as the face mask beneath.

Both masks, it turns out, are washable, and come in color palettes that are matchable too. I’m not going to pretend like clashing colors is my main concern these days, but it’s definitely up there for sure.

