These Double Walled Drinking Glasses Will Replace Your Mug Collection

Glassware can be tricky. Actually, it’s less tricky than you might think—double-walled glasses are the way to go. Not only are they a great way to really highlight whatever it is you’re drinking, the design also allows you to hold the glass as if the contents weren’t piping hot. Because there are two walls, the glasses don’t sweat, and yet, somehow, some way, they remain fairly lightweight. The design is a sleek, minimalism that I’m always searching for in a set of glasses, and best of all, they come in a variety of shapes and sizes, too. To help you stock up your kitchen cabinets with double-walled glassware, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Bodum Pavina Glass Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth can’t get enough of these double-walled glasses from Bodum because of how lightweight and temperature controlling they are. She writes, “They were kind of an impulse purchase that I used sparingly in the beginning. But one morning when I was in a rush, I grabbed one and without thinking, stuck it under my Nespresso. Not to sound dramatic, but it was perfect.” Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

YIELD Double-Walled Glassware Yield’s glasses look closer to traditional glasses but still maintain the double-wall technology. They come in three different colors and two sizes (tall and short) so you can drink pretty much whatever you want out of them. Buy on Food52 $ 50

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Espresso Glass Coming in a pack of two, these microwave and dishwasher safe glasses are perfect for smaller beverages. They have a rounded shape, are double-walled, and are blown by skilled artisans themselves. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Food52 $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DeLonghi Double-Walled Thermo Glasses I love the unique shape these glasses give off, allowing you and your furniture to remain condensation free in style. These 6 ounce glasses come in a set of two, and while it says they’re for cappuccinos, they’ll work with just about anything you throw in their way. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

