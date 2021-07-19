This Is My Secret to Actually Applying Sunscreen Every Day

Scouting Report: The Biore UV Watery Essence doesn't feel like sunscreen. Instead, it feels like a lightweight moisturizer that can be layered under makeup.

While sunscreen is forever associated with summertime, it should be relevant all year around (because the sun’s damaging UV rays shine during every season). Yes, I’m that friend who gently reminds you that the whisper of SPF in your foundation doesn’t provide enough protection. Of all people, I know the importance of consistent facial sunscreen usage, but even for me, everyday application was not always easy.

There are so many aspects that are unappealing about the average sunscreen, from the texture to the way it absorbs—and don’t forget the smell that’s nostalgic on a beach day but not exactly the scent you want to carry around as if it’s Le Labo.

Massaging your skin until you’re only faintly ghost-like is hard enough when faced with a full day of sun. To do it every day? Nearly impossible. There were few facial sunscreens I tolerated and even fewer that I used consistently before finding Biore UV Watery Essence. Imagine my surprise that first time when the serum-like consistency absorbed quickly and smelled fresh. Then, it left my skin with a light dewiness without making it feel greasy.

Biore UV Watery Essence Shop at Amazon $

The water-resistant sunscreen is lightweight, has no white cast, and best of all, it’s SPF 50+. On top of all that, the price is well within my price range. Price is an important factor when it comes to sunscreen, especially if you’re aiming to use it regularly. Even with well-formulated sunscreens, I always felt like I had to stretch out a bottle for as long as I could because they were so pricey. That method works for serums, yes. Sunscreen? No. It’s the one thing that shouldn't be applied sparingly.

Now, I treat my sunscreen as the finishing touch of my skincare routine, and it’s a rare day that I skip it. It also works well under makeup, offering a smooth canvas for any products I add over it.

I have multiple tubes around the house now, and there’s always one in my bag for when I’m on the go. I’m not saying that I wake up every morning looking forward to putting sunscreen on, but that dewy finish is second to none.

