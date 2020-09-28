Stay Safe In Comfort With an Adjustable Ear Loop Mask
SAFETY FIRST
In the search for the perfect face mask, one feature has stood out. While tie-around masks are great because they don’t hurt your ears, I find it frustrating to have to tie a mask everytime I step outside. Thankfully, there’s a solution: masks with adjustable ear loops. These masks stand out to me because they make finding the perfect fit a reality., We’ve rounded up some of our favorite face masks with adjustable ear loops so you can stay safe in comfort.
Summersalt Face Coverings: These machine washable face masks come in a set of three — each one has adjustable ear loops so that you can get the perfect fit. Better yet, Summersalt will donate a face covering for every set sold.
Summersalt Face Coverings
Buck Mason Antimicrobial Face Mask: I love these Buck Mason face masks. “The neck ties aren’t what keep the mask secure, but instead are what allow you to adjust the way the ear loops fit, so you can ensure the mask doesn’t fit too tight or too loose around your ears.”
Buck Mason Antimicrobial Face Mask
ORAWANDISCOVERY Face Masks: The comments for this face mask are rave after rave, with one reviewer calling it “the most comfortable fitting face mask.” It makes sense. With adjustable loops, these hand-layer masks don’t just look comfortable, they come in plenty of designs to keep you looking fresh.
ORAWANDISCOVERY Face Masks
SharonBryanDesigns Adjustable Ear Loop Mask: Complete with a nose band and adjustable ear loops, this mask comes in a variety of sizes and kids sizes too. The patterns are fun, yet simple enough to go with everything.
SharonBryanDesigns Adjustable Ear Loop Mask
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.