The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Outdoorsy Dads

Every year, Father’s Day falls right near the start of the peak season for hiking, mountain biking, camping, and generally enjoying the outdoors. If your dad (or partner, boss, or buddy) is an outdoorsy type of dad, this makes narrowing down the perfect Father’s Day gift slightly easier.

From handy pocket-sized tools priced at well under $20 to foolproof camping tents that will house the whole family during a campout to the coolest all-terrain e-bike dad has ever seen, we’ve got outdoor dad gifts at every price point and for all sorts of interests. No more ties, new socks, or tumbler sets—this year, give your dad a Father’s Day gift that’ll get him out there.

LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter With a LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter, Dad can get a clean, safe sip of water anywhere he can find fresh water, including from ponds, streams, or even muddy puddles. This tiny little filter can be screwed onto a standard store-bought water (or soda) bottle and used as a filtering straw, or dad can even jam the end of it right into the water and suck through sips that will be 99.999 percent free of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics. Buy At LifeStraw $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Klymit Static V Inflatable Sleeping Pad The Klymit Static V Inflatable Sleeping Pad weighs just one pound, yet it’s rated for use by people weighing up to 250 pounds. It inflates fast and is equipped with contoured air chambers to help Dad get a good night's sleep even when he’s in a tent pitched on rocks and roots. Buy At Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bombas Men’s Athletic Socks Whether for running, golf, or just nightly walks with his pup, Bombas offers a few different types of athletic socks to help keep his feet dry, odor-free, and comfortable when he’s adventuring outdoors. Shop At Bombas Socks $

Nathan Quickstart 2.0 6L Hydration Vest Nathan’s Quickstart 2.0 6L Hydration Vest lets Dad carry enough water to log hours on the trail. It also has enough storage space for him to bring some snacks, his phone, and a dry shirt. Lightweight, adjustable, and comfortable, it’s a great pack for the dedicated trail runner or day hiker. Buy At Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot If you spend much time hiking around on American trails or traversing switchbacks up American peaks, you are going to see a lot of pairs of Merrell hiking boots on people’s feet. Get Dad the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot and send him out on his woodland adventures with a boot offering a versatile lug pattern on the Vibram rubber sole, enough rise for ankle protection, a molded nylon arch support, and excellent breathability. Buy At Merrell $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yellow Leaf Hammocks Handwoven Hammock Every Yellow Leaf hammock is hand-woven by expert craftswomen, and the results of their work are hammocks that are both elegant and comfortable. Whether tied between two trees at the campsite or on a stand in the backyard, a Yellow Leaf hammock will become Dad’s new favorite spot to crack open a book and a beer… and then fall asleep before finishing either. Buy At Amazon $ 248 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jack Wolfskin Packable Prelight 3L Jacket The Prelight 3L jacket from Jack Wolfskin weighs less than six ounces and packs down small enough to tuck into a cargo pocket. The packable jacket is also completely waterproof—Dad could stand in a downpour for hours and stay completely dry. Buy At Jack Wolfskin $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Geyser Systems Portable Shower Assuming he has a way to heat water and a power source (a battery generator or a vehicle will do quite nicely), then he can enjoy a hot shower anytime, anywhere thanks to the Geyser Systems Portable Shower. Using less than one gallon of water, this clever device can keep heated water flowing for up to 15 minutes. It’s also great for doing the dishes at the campsite—just make sure you buy your old man a separate sponge attachment for that. Buy At Amazon $ 390 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breeo Y-Series Smokeless Fire Pit The Breeo Y-Series Smokeless Fire Pit uses a crafty series of air venting channels and a fire chamber design to create a hot fire that is almost smokeless once the wood is burning away. Small enough to be moved to the car camping site but large enough to be a fixture on the patio or deck at home, this is the fire pit for the dad, who likes the smell of woodsmoke without all that smoke. Buy At Breo $ 495 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ride1Up The Rift E-Bike If you’re looking for some serious wow factor this Father’s Day, this large, capable all-terrain e-bike is surely going to be a winner. The Rift from Ride1Up can cruise over roads, rocky trails, dirt paths, open grassland, and all sorts of other terrain, and it can do so at 20 miles per hour with the throttle alone or up to 28 MPH with pedal assist. It has an amazing range of between 45 and 60 miles, depending on the demands of the terrain, and it can be upgraded and customized with all sorts of accessories. Buy At Ride1up $ 1295 Free Shipping

