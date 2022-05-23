The Ultimate Father’s Day Guide for Dads Who Love Gadgets and Tech

Father’s Day is meant to be a day to celebrate your dad and everything he has done for you in your life. However, more often than not, it can be a mad scramble to find him a gift he will actually like and not just another tie or shirt he’ll throw somewhere in his closet and never think about again. This can be particularly challenging if your dad doesn’t really love the more traditional Father’s Day gifts and instead prefers something a bit more techie. Luckily, there are a ton of cool options that you might just want to buy one for yourself as well.

Tech gadgets fall across basically every spectrum of potential dad hobbies, from cooking to gardening to fitness and coffee. Whatever hobby your dad is into, there is tech gift sure to impress him. With a dad who has filled his empty nest with DIY home improvement and gardening, I can assure you that there will be the right gift for him that scratches both the tech itch and fits their personal tastes. Scroll through below to check out the best Father’s Day gifts for tech-loving dads below.

Canon Zoom Digital Monocular When it comes to shooting video, taking pictures or even just getting a closer look at something far away, the Canon Zoom Digital Monocular is one of the most unique items you can find. The device has three different telephoto lenses you can switch between for up to 400mm of optical zoom and up to 800mm of digital zoom. Furthermore, you can shoot HD video and take still images with the press of a button. The Canon Monocular can also connect to a smart device or laptop via Bluetooth or WiFi so you can quickly take a look at all the videos or pictures you took. The smart device connection allows you to use the device remotely as well. Buy at Best Buy $ 280

Nixon Dork Too For dads that have an eye for fashion, Nixon has a number of quality watches that are both stylish and technologically powerful. The Nixon Dork Too is a unique watch from the company that comes with a digital display as well as a large speaker. At the press of a button, you can hear the watch tell you out loud what time it is. You can also hear the date and a number of different notifications. The Nixon Dork Too comes in Rose Gold and All Black so you can get one for your dad that will better fit his, I’m sure, very complex color palette. Buy at Nixon $ 150

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug This is a gift for Father’s Day that I might get myself as well. The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug ensures that your coffee, tea or assorted hot drink will remain the exact same temperature that you want no matter how long you leave it out. This is a near-perfect gift considering the window for actually enjoying a cup of tea that won’t burn your tongue or be freezing cold is approximately 45 seconds. The smart mug can keep your hot drink precisely the temperature you want down to the degree for up to 1.5 hours without interruption. The Ember mug can also be hand-washed and has an LED display to notify you when the drink has reached the perfect temperature. Buy at Target $ 130

Burst Sonic Toothbrush Yes, oral hygiene isn’t necessarily a hobby, however, buying a quality electric toothbrush is the exact sort of luxury many dads (including my own) would never spend on themselves. The Burst Sonic Toothbrush is one of the most effective and powerful toothbrushes on the market. With three different vibration settings to specialize the experience to your oral priorities, the toothbrush is designed to improve every aspect of your current practices. One overnight battery charge will also last you up for a full month when brushing your teeth twice a day. You can also opt for new brush heads to be delivered once every 12 weeks so it is always fresh. Buy at BURST Oral Care $ 70

Therabody Theragun Mini For those with dads who love fitness or even with dads who just have occasional aches and pains, the Therabody Theragun Mini is the perfect gift. The Theragun Mini is a massage gun designed to help improve any and all muscle aches. The device is completely portable so you or your dad could keep it in a gym bag with ease. Despite the small size, the Theragun Mini has a 150-minute battery life and three different speed settings between 1750 ppm and 2400 ppm. Furthermore, the Theragun runs quietly with the company using its patented Quietforce Technology to help the device remain just as powerful without sounding like a jackhammer. Buy at Therabody $ 200

Bose Frames Tenor If you want to get your dad something that is both fashionable and futuristic, the Bose Frames Tenor smart sunglasses are the right choice. The smart sunglasses are built with Bose audio in the temples of the glasses so you can listen to music or watch videos wherever you are. The open air design allows you to still be aware of your surroundings and the battery can play up to 5 hours on a single charge. You can also take calls on the glasses with the speakers on the temples also coming with a built-in mic that is designed to isolate your voice and tune out exterior sound. Buy at HP $ 250

Fitbit Charge 5 When it comes to wearable fitness trackers, Fitbit has been one of the most consistent and quality options on the market. The Fitbit Charge 5 is no exception with the device monitoring a number of important health metrics including sleep, stress, activity and heart performance, among others. Beyond simple measurements, the wearable device also provides you with feedback on your sleep and workouts to help guide you to more effective techniques for each. The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a 7-day battery life and water resistance so you can wear it for days on end without needing to take it off for any reason. Buy at Target $ 150

LEIPUT Ear Wax Removal Tool One of the more unique options on the list, the LEIPUT Ear Wax Removal Tool connects directly to your smartphone so you can see in real time where the ear wax is and how you can best remove it. In addition to the live camera feed from the device, LEIPUT also provides a number of different ear scoops so you can effectively clean out your ears no matter where in the ear the wax is. I get that this is certainly an odd gift, but if your dad is even remotely into strange gadgets, this is a great novelty item that also actually gets the job done. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iDOO 12Pods Hydroponics Growing System If your dad has begun to grow a green thumb (or is trying to), the iDOO 12Pods Hydroponics Growing System is a high-tech way to grow vegetables, fruits or flowers with ease. The iDOO growing system has a 4.5L water tank, 4 light types and a built-in pollination fan to help support the growth of whatever your dad chooses to plant. The device can hold up to 12 plants at a time and you can adjust the light and the growing settings to fit the development stage the plants are in. According to iDOO using the Hydroponic System can help grow plants up to 20% faster than a traditional soil garden. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.