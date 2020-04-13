Give Your Water More Flavor With These Fruit Infusing Bottles

Staying hydrated is key, but sometimes it can feel a little like a chore. You have to keep track of how much water you’ve been drinking, and filling up. A fun way to treat yourself and make your water tastier is with a fruit infusing bottle. They have tubes that catch any variety of fruit, berries, citrus, whatever you want really, and make the water taste like you’re sipping spa water. Here are some of our favorites.

FOR TRACKING

Hydracy Fruit Infuser This bottle has a timeline, which is great because you’ll never not know where you should be on your hydration schedule. It lets you know when to refill and how much you should’ve drank by that time in the day. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NO-SLIP GRIP

Live Infinitely If you’re constantly dropping stuff for no apparent reason (like me) this is the bottle you should go for. It has a nice grip on the side to hold onto so you’ll never accidentally drop your bottle. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR INSULATION

Bevgo Bottle If you’re worried about keeping your drink cold, this bottle comes with an insulated sleeve. It won’t do the same work a double insulated bottle like a Hydroflask does, but it will do a fine job nonetheless. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NO SPILL

AquaFrut I’m always concerned about my water bottle spilling in my bag, so this would be a great option. It has a nifty locking mechanism to ensure no spills occur, but rest assured, it’s still easy to crack it open and drink from. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

