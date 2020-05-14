Give A Gift Basket To Someone Who Needs It

Getting a gift for no reason is always nice. It makes it feel like the holidays are upon us. Well, the good part of the holidays: the presents (and the food). Giving gifts after all, is just a thoughtful way to show that you do in fact care. Even now, when we’re seeing less and less of each other, a gift basket is a great way to show someone that you’re still thinking about them. Plus, it’s pretty low effort on the gift givers part. To make it even more low effort, but just as successful, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift baskets.

FOR GIVING SOME SWEETS

Golden State Fruit Gift Basket The name here is misleading (it’s more than just fruits), but the gift basket will be one they love. It’s filled with chocolate covered pretzels, Ghiradelli chocolates, sweet popcorns, chocolate almonds and so much more. If this doesn’t satisfy their sweet tooth, I don’t know what will. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GIVING A SPA DAY

DLuxSpa Gift Basket If someone you know is feeling stressed out, send them this basket. It’s filled with lavender bath bombs, shampoo, an eye mask, shower gel, body scrub lotion and more. Nothing says relaxing like lavender. Buy on Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GIVING SOME HEALTHY SNACKS

Oh! Nuts Gift Basket On the healthier side of things, this nut and dried fruit basket is great for a friend who might like sweets, but probably shouldn’t be eating them. It’s filled with pistachios, almonds, dried bananas, mangos, and so much more. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GIVING GOURMET FOOD

Dan The Sausageman Gift Basket Give some gourmet goods with this gift basket. All foods are shelf-stable, which is great, and it includes a variety of sausages, mustards, cheeses and more. This basket is perfect for a charcuterie board or a snack when you need it most. Buy on Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

