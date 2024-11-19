The Best Travel Gifts of 2024, According to a Frequent Flier

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Travel can be a total pleasure, bringing you to exciting and beautiful new places, reuniting you with friends from days gone by, and expanding your understanding of other cultures and the wider world itself. But frequent travel, especially mandatory travel for work, can be something of a drag.

Air travel can be a painstaking process, what with the commute to the airport, the snail’s pace of the security line (not to mention the rather degrading security checks themselves), the frequent delays, the hours spent sitting, the stale air and the jet lag.

If you have a frequent flier on your holiday shopping list, giving them a gift or two that will make air travel a bit more pleasant is something they’ll remember and appreciate every time they take to the skies.

Here are a few frequent-flier-approved ideas that will do just that.

Twelve South AirFly Duo Bluetooth Wireless Transmitter With Audio Sharing One of the most annoying things about traveling can be not being able to use your own headphones or earbuds with the TV on the seatback in front of you because you can’t create a cabled connection. This clever device takes care of that for you by plugging into the seatback audio port and creating a Bluetooth connection. And it can do so for a fellow traveler as well, if you wish, letting two people enjoy the same show or movie at the same time. Buy At Amazon Music $ 43 Free Shipping

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater You want to look good and feel good while traveling, and this soft, stylish, and cozy sweater, which comes in women’s and men’s sizing, is the perfect travel garment. It’s warm but not thick, it naturally resists odors, and it can be worn atop a pair of jeans, over a dress, with chinos, or under a blazer. When you’re packing light, pack this sweater. Buy At Quince $ 99 Free Shipping

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow Sure, it may look a bit silly to wear a bulky neck pillow as one sits there in their seat, but one won’t much care after they have drifted off to sleep thanks to this soft and supportive travel pillow. It’s designed with thick memory foam passing and an adjustable collar size that can accommodate necks of just about all all circumferences. Buy At Ostrichpillow $ 69

LifeStraw Sip Reusable Stainless Steel Water Filter Drinking Straw The water that comes out of the fountains in airports can be a bit dicey in some places, as can the water you are served on the plane, in fact—and then of course there’s the potential for unclean water everywhere else in the world your traveling friend goes, too. So, why not keep them hydrated and safe with this pocket-sized little water filter from LifeStraw? It filters out 99.999999% of all bacteria and protects against parasites, microplastics, and more. Buy At Lifestraw $ 35

Alpine Silence Ear Plugs for Sleep, Focus and Travel The clever V-shaped design of these earplugs helps ensure they stay snugly in place, cutting down on external noise by up to 22 decibels. So, even if your frequent flier buddy finds herself or himself frequently sitting near the engines (or groups of chatty fellow travelers), noise won’t put a damper on the experience thanks to the noise-dampening efficacy of these compact and comfortable ear plugs. Buy At Amazon Music $ 25 Free Shipping

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket While designed for the campsite, this cozy and packable warm blanket is a perfect gift for the frequent flier who is always cold while up in the air. It’s machine washable, it comes in myriad colors and patterns, and it can be rolled up and used as a pillow when added warmth is not needed. You can bet it will end up being used on the couch at home as well. Buy At Rumpl $ 99 Free Shipping

Vasco V4 Language Translator Device | 108 Languages This pocket-sized device can translate 76 spoken languages in real time and can translate images of an impressive 108 languages. It can help a traveler communicate with people from all over the world, making interactions easier and more productive, unlocking the potential for new experiences and new connections. Buy At Amazon Music $ 389 Free Shipping

No Reception Getaway Bag This backpack was designed for the frequent traveler who has young children. It’s a diaper bag, in fact, but one that looks sleek and stylish. Within, you’ll find adjustable, modular compartments that you can customize to suit your family’s needs, whether for diapers, clothing changes, toys, snacks and more. A side pouch is sized just right for wipes, the top pouch can be yours for a phone and glasses and such, and of course the whole thing is odor- and water-resistant. Buy At No Reception $ 235

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones What gift can you get for the person who seems to have everything? Go with a nicer version of something they already have. It’s a good bet that these high-quality headphones from Bose will be nicer than the headphones that jetsetter already has. The sound quality is excellent, they’re comfortable and the noise cancellation is highly effective. Buy At Amazon $ 349 Free Shipping

Stuart and Lau Cary Briefcase The classy Cary Briefcase from Stuart and Lau is a solid piece of hardware for the business traveler who wants to be organized and look polished. It can accommodate laptops up to 16 inches and has several internal compartments that help sort and organize anything one needs to access quickly, like a passport or phone, and it even has a small stash pocket perfect for a luggage tracker. Buy At Stuart and Lou $ 375 Free Shipping

Travelpro Altitude Large Expandable Laptop Backpack This large and well-designed backpack will be the only piece of luggage your traveler friend needs for two-night hops. Its main compartment is easily accessible for organized packing, readily accommodating several outfits, while it keeps a laptop or tablet close to the wearer’s back for safety. A midsized exterior pouch is perfect for storing sunglasses, snacks, and other quick-grab items, while interior pockets can secure a passport, wallet, and more sensitive things. The backpack has zippered side pouches that can hold water bottles or compact umbrellas and such, and the padded straps are highly adjustable. Buy At Travelpro $ 280

