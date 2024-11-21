These ‘Star Wars’ Gifts Are Jedi Tested and Approved

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

‘May the Fourth’ (aka Star Wars Day) may be over, but for Star Wars fans, every day is a reason to celebrate the franchise. Finding a cool gift for Star Wars lovers can be tough. I should know; I’m one of them. I became a fan a long time ago (2002) of this incredible galaxy far, far, away and have a treasure trove of Star Wars merch that would make a Hutt jealous.

The number one gift on any Star Wars devotee’s list is being able to use the force. While none of these gifts can top that feeling, they certainly come close.

Star Wars Poster Honor one of the most tragic and pivotal moments in the Star Wars saga with Displate’s new limited-edition Order 66 metal poster. Known for its high-quality artwork, Displate delivers once again, capturing the haunting essence of Order 66 with stunning depictions of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda, among others. The artwork is further elevated by Displate’s Lumino technology—OLED panels within the poster illuminate key details for an added effect like the lightsabers and Chancellor Palpatine's eyes. Worried about visible wires? No need! Displate includes a power bank (20-hour charge) that attaches seamlessly to the back, keeping everything hidden and the focus on the art. Only 1,111 copies of this poster are available. Unlike the Jedi, once these prints are gone, they won't be returning. Buy At Displate

TRUFF Dark Side Hot Sauce If you’ve ever wanted to experience what Anakin felt while lying on the side of a lava river on Mustafar, you need to try TRUFF’s hottest hot sauce yet. This new Dark Side hot sauce combines fiery ghost peppers with the richness of black winter truffles. It comes in a luxurious collectible gift box and is capped with the iconic helmet of the Jedi-turned-Sith Lord (then Jedi again) himself. Buy At Truff $ 40

Stormtrooper Squeaky Plush This stormtrooper plush dog toy will quickly become your furry one’s favorite companion. It's made of polyester and has a squeaker on the inside to keep your canine interested and occupied. Buy At Chewy $ 4

Corkcicle Star Wars Canteen Down From $35 I got this awesome Corkcicle canteen as a gift back in 2021, and three years later, it's still going strong. The water bottle is made from stainless steel, which seems to be as durable as beskar (I’ve dropped it a few times). It keeps drinks as cold as Hoth or Rhen Var for an entire day. I have the R2-D2 version, but it's also available in designs reminiscent of Boba Fett, C-3PO, and Darth Vader. Buy At Corkcicle $ 28 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter LEGO Set You can’t talk about great Star Wars gifts and not mention LEGO. As someone who owns an unhealthy amount of sets, they are always a solid choice. I got this mini LEGO version of Din Djarin’s modified Naboo starfighter as a Christmas present from a friend. It was a fun, easy, and quick build. Plus, it shoots. Buy At LEGO $ 16

Star Wars: A Chronicle from the Pages of The New York Times This book—from The New York Times—chronicles all the paper’s coverage of the Star Wars franchise from 1976 to 2017. It's filled to the brim with jaw-dropping images, full-color ads, and must-read interviews for all the Star Wars films up to The Last Jedi. Buy At Bespoke Post $ 80 Free Returns | Free Shipping

LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser This might be the ultimate gift for any Star Wars superfan. Clocking in at a staggering 5374 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is a beast of a set. The iconic ship from the prequels and Clone Wars TV series is faithfully recreated in brick form and even comes with a display stand to proudly showcase it on a shelf. Buy At LEGO $ 650 Free Returns | Free Shipping

