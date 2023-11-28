Bachelor Nation: This Is the Only Gift Guide You’ll Need This Holiday Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you mind if I steal you for a sec? Bachelor Nation knows that Monday nights are sacred, but if you don’t partake and tune in to the most dramatic season of The Bachelor yet (spoiler alert: it’s literally every season), you’re bound to know someone who does. The Bachelor and its many spin offs have been around since 2002, and if you’re stumped on what to get your cousin, sister, co-worker or really anyone who just so happens to be a member of Bachelor Nation this holiday season, a Bachelor-themed gift is a safe and fantastic bet. And let’s be real, if you’re a member yourself, any of these gifts would be a fantastic addition to your Monday night ritual.

These Bachelor-themed gifts run the gamut of cozy clothes to wear while Gerry inches closer to his final rose, a peek backstage into the pop culture phenomenon, a Bachelor-themed candle with multiple scent options, and even personalized videos from contestants themselves, thanks to Cameo.

Can you imagine gathering around a cozy fire as you AirPlay a personalized message from Wells Adams, the Bachelor In Paradise bartender, or the host of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer himself? Talk about making a holiday memory that will go down in your family’s history books. Read on for a few of the best gift ideas for fans of The Bachelor, and treat your loved ones (or you!) this holiday season. Will you accept this… present?

Jesse Palmer Cameo Personalized Video Cameo’s platform allows you to pay celebrities (including Jesse Palmer) to create and send personalized videos to the giftee in question. It’s the perfect digital gift you can send online. Shop At Cameo $

‘Bachelor Nation’ The ultimate literary companion to any Bachelor Nation member. Buy At Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Final Rose Candle Perfect for setting the mood on Monday nights. Buy At Etsy $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

‘Final Rose Material’ Sweatshirt Any fan of the dating franchise will love cozying up for viewing parties with this themed top. Buy At Etsy $ 30

‘The Bachelor’ Themed Stemless Wine Glass Because ‘The Bachelor’ is best enjoyed with a glass of wine. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

‘Can I See You for A Sec’ T-Shirt True Bachelor Nation will love this cheeky t-shirt. IYKYK! Buy At Etsy $ 28

