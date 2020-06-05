Care About What You're Drinking Out of With These Tumblers

The humble glass tumbler is a kitchen workhorse. While it’s probably the glass you use the most, from breakfast juice to afternoon iced coffee, it’s barely given a second thought. Ironically, the elegance of say, the wine glass, practically inspires poetry despite their specialized purpose. But, according to Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum you can have both form and function. “A stylish set of tumblers is more than worth the investment, since you use them every day and they can last for years.” To help you find the perfect ones, we asked him to help us compile a list of great glass tumblers.

FOR A TUMBLER AND CARAFE SET

Kosta Boda 3 Piece Set These simple, yet elegant tumblers are one of Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum’s favorites. They’re great for water, juice, and beer. This set comes with two tumblers and a matching carafe that will fit easily in your fridge. Buy on Amazon $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BIG SET OF TUMBLERS

Libbey Polaris Tumbler and Rocks Glass This 16-piece set comes with eight 17.75 oz tumblers and eight 15 oz rocks glasses. They’re ideal for drinking gin and tonics and old fashioneds and this set is perfect for a party or a large family. Buy on Amazon $ 43 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR RITZY TUMBLERS

Baccarat Crystal 4 Elements Tumbler If you’re a fan of the finer things in life, you’ll like these Baccarat Crystal Tumblers. Another pick of Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum, these are used exclusively at the Baccarat Hotel in New York, and are inspired by the four elements: water, air, earth and fire. Buy on Amazon $ 495 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MINIMALIST TUMBLERS

Bormioli Bodega Collection These glasses are super minimal and really make whatever you’re drinking take center stage. Each glass in this 12-piece set can hold 12 ounces of liquid and has a thick sturdy base despite an overall minimal design. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AQUA TUMBLERS

Littala Aino Alto Glass Tumbler These “water green” tumblers are a twist on a classic that Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum loves. They can hold 11 ounces of liquid and were created by famous Scandanavian designer Aino Aalto . Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STACKABLE TUMBLERS

Five Two Stackable Glassware We at Scouted love the entire Five Two line, and these stackable tumblers can’t be missed. They have a slightly tapered shape and have vintage inspired lines at the top that add a touch of nostalgia to whatever you’re drinking. Buy on Food52 $ 35

FOR DOUBLE WALLED TUMBLERS

Bodum Assam Double Wall Tumbler Half Full Editor Noah Rothbaum likes the double-walled Bodum Assam Tumblers. The contemporary design really showcases the beverage, and they were created to maintain the temperature of a drink. No matter if you’re enjoying a hot or cold drink, the brand designed the glass to maintain its temperature. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BREAK RESISTANT TUMBLERS

Duralex Picardie Tumbler The original French tumbler made by the company that invented tempered glass, this is a kitchen staple. Duralex glass is two times more resistant to breaking than normal glass, and the rivulets around it aren’t just stylish but are great for gripping, too Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.