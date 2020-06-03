Add a Touch of Flare To Your Home With These Upgraded Hand Towels

It’s always a good idea to wash your hands, and as my mom always told me, it’s an even better idea not to wipe your wet hands on your clothing. Ever since my girlfriend got some hand towels for us, I feel like my world has been turned upside down. Even if you have some regular towels you love, hand towels are necessary. Not only are they convenient and soft, they also add a touch of flare to a boring old bathroom. Honestly, the only reason not to have some hand towels is pure laziness. And while I’ll side with you on that, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites so getting a great set of hand towels won’t require too much effort on your part.

FOR A HONEYCOMB HAND TOWEL

Snowe Honeycomb Hand Towel Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas knows her towels, and she thinks the Snowe Honeycomb towels are fantastic. “ The unique honeycomb texture gives this towel a slight elasticity, which allows you to be comfortable while moving around with it, and extra absorbency to help dry off faster. It’s lightweight and made from 100% cotton (the texture comes from a unique washing technique). Buy on Snowe $ 20

FOR THE SOFTEST HAND TOWEL OUT THERE

Brooklinen Super Plush Hand Towels We all deserve a spa day, and Brooklinen’s towels provide that, even in the hand towel format. They are extremely soft— so soft, you’ll do a double take to make sure you were just touching a towel and not something else. The first time you wrap your hands in these won’t be the last. Buy on Brooklinen $ 35

FOR A WAFFLE KNIT HAND TOWEL

Parachute Linen Towels Scouted Editor and towel aficionado Jillian Lucas firmly believes Parachute’s Waffle Knit Towels involve "some kind of witchcraft, as they don’t exactly look like they’ll soak up anything.” But they do, and better than most. She writes, “ The 100% long-staple Turkish cotton is soft and durable but lightweight. They’re crafted using something called Aerocotton Technology — basically, it allows air through the cotton fibers when they’re spun to increase absorbency. They come in multiple colors and you can even get a set of two hand towels and two bath towels to complete your spa-like bathroom.” Buy on Parachute $ 19

FOR A TURKISH HAND TOWEL

Smyrna Turkish Cotton Hand Towels Turkish Towels are excellent. They are lightweight, yet absorbent. The best part about Turkish Towels is that they get softer and softer with each use and wash. These are a little bigger than most hand towels, but that’s all the better. It means you can use them more often. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FADE RESISTANT HAND TOWEL

Sexame Fade Resistant Towel After a few washes, a lot of towels start to change color, and soon enough, you won’t even recognize them as the ones you purchased. Not only do these towels have color lock technology to ensure they maintain the color you ordered, they also have a little hook to hang them by, which is very convenient in my opinion. Buy on Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A GREAT SET OF TOWELS

Amazon Basics Hand Towels The thing about hand towels is that they are easy to ruin or lose. So a pack of them is a great place to start. This pack of eight basic towels gets the job done, and comes in eight different colors so you can make your space your own, from every little detail down to the hand towels. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.