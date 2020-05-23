You’ll Never Get Out of Bed With These Memorial Day Mattress Sales
If your bed already wasn’t your favorite place in the house, now’s an excellent time to make it one. My bed has become not only a place of rest, but a place of work, binge watching, even eating (don’t tell). Memorial Day is famous for its mattress sales, and to help you parse through them all and get the mattress that’s right for you, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Purple Hybrid Premier: Purple is taking $200 off their Hybrid Premier mattress, which Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves. It’s made with Purple Grid Technology that will cradle your body without getting too stiff or hot, and is ideal for people who toss and turn at night.
Purple Hybrid Premier
Down From 2199
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress: Casper is taking 10% off of all their mattresses, but the Wave Hybrid is our pick. Gel pods create ergonomic zones to relieve aches and pains, and the foam is breathable so you’ll never get too hot. Plus, each mattress cover is made with up to 121 recycled bottles, which is pretty cool.
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Down From $2595
Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: You can save up to 20% on the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress, a mattress I personally can vouch for. Not only is it breathable, it’s supportive without being overbearing. Plus, the carbon infused foam means it will last longer than most other mattresses out there.
Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress
Down From $1495
Leesa Hybrid Mattress: This fan favorite is $275 off, and gives the hug and bounce your want from a mattress, while remaining breathable. Backed by a 10-year warranty, and a risk-free 100-night trial, this is an excellent mattress to give a run for its money.
Leesa Hybrid Mattress
Down From $1699
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Save $399 on this incredible mattress, and included are two free pillows, a protector, and sheet set. With nonstop airflow, a quilted memory foam cover, the Nectar mattress provides ultimate comfort no matter how you sleep.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Down From $1198
