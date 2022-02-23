These Memory Foam Mattress Toppers are the Ultimate Bedroom Upgrade

A good sleep surface is essential when it comes to falling (and staying) asleep each night. If your mattress is sub-par, it makes sense that you’d want to replace it—that is until you realize just what an investment piece a new mattress is. If you need a mattress upgrade but aren't quite ready to shell out for an entirely new one, we've got a solid solution: memory foam mattress toppers.

In case you’re not familiar, a mattress topper is a removable layer that rests on top of your mattress for added comfort, support, and/or temperature regulation. Mattress toppers can help give you extra cushioning and comfort and add new life to a mattress that’s due for a replacement. Mattress toppers can also change the firmness level of your existing mattress, allowing you to work with what you’ve got rather than buying an entirely new bed.

Naturally, just like actual mattresses, memory foam is where it’s at for mattress toppers too. Memory foam mattress toppers are a popular choice given that it can help cushion your pressure points and mold to your body shape, while still providing plenty of support. Interested in elevating your sleep situation? Try one of these top-rated memory foam mattress toppers.

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper Layla’s memory foam mattress topper channels all the good stuff from its signature mattresses into a two-inch-thick layer you plop on top of your bed. This topper is cooling thanks to copper gel beads that absorb and pull your body heat away from you. The end result: You won’t turn into a sweaty beast overnight. Another perk of that copper? It’s antimicrobial, so your topper won’t develop an odor over time. Buy at Layla $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Lucid offers up an impressive four inches of memory foam with its mega-popular mattress topper. This layer is crafted from cooling gel memory foam for a soft-yet-supportive feel to hug your body all night long. There’s even a ventilated design to keep air flowing underneath you. The topper features a three-year warranty to ensure you’ll have a cozy night’s sleep for years to come. Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme™ Down from $400 Yep, even Tempur-Pedic has a memory foam mattress topper. Enjoy the perks of the brand’s signature Tempur material for much, much less than you’d pay for one of their mattresses. This topper is three inches deep and is designed to adapt to your unique body shape for next-level support. There’s even a removable cover you can toss in the wash that’s resistant to mold, allergens, dust mites, and dander. The whole thing has a 10 year (not a typo) warranty backing it up. Buy at Tempur-Pedic $ 320 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Saatva Mattress Topper Tend to overheat in your sleep? This memory foam mattress topper from Saatva is infused with graphite to help wick heat away from your body while you snooze. The three-inch topper limits motion transfer (so, no bouncing around when your partner gets in and out of bed) and helps cushion your pressure points. It’s all swathed in a breathable and moisture-wicking cotton cover. An added perk: The topper has elastic anchor bands to hold it in place. Buy at Saatva $ 345 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BedStory Four-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper BedStory’s mattress topper uses two types of foam—gel memory foam and copper-infused foam—to give you plenty of support while you sleep. (The copper infusion helps keep your topper fresh for years, by the way.) Elastic straps help secure your topper in place on top of your mattress, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping and sliding with time. Choose between two-, three-, and four-inch depths for the level of cushiness that you prefer. Buy at Amazon $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Linenspa Three-Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper The egg crate design of this memory foam mattress topper isn’t for everyone, but plenty of people swear by it. LinenSpa’s mattress topper features open-cell memory foam that molds to your body, while the egg crate divots allow for enhanced airflow. Choose between a two- and three-inch thickness, depending on the level of cradling you want. Buy at Amazon $ 92 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Serta Carbon Dream 3-in Memory Foam Mattress Topper Serta uses high-density memory foam to give you impressive support and pressure relief as you sleep. This topper features the company’s iComfort foam which is breathable and shuttles heat away from your body. It’s also packed with carbon microfibers for antibacterial enhancement and durability. The whole topper is a cushy three inches thick to give you plenty of support. Buy at Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.