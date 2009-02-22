Best Moments From Sunday Talk

BEST REPUBLICAN SPOKESMAN FOR THE STIMULUS

Governor Schwarzenegger, appearing on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, does a far better job of selling the president’s economic recovery plan than the president has.

BEST INTRA-MEDIA SMACKDOWN

This is a very short clip, but Howard Kurtz reminds Sports Illustrated that sports journalism is still journalism, and that digitally removing a lower back tattoo from a photo—even a tattoo as bad as Danica Patrick’s—isn’t ethical.

BEST McLAUGHLIN REGULAR

Pat Buchanan may be the star of the The McLaughlin Group, but Eleanor Clift shined brightest this week in her objection to letting market forces alone correct the housing crisis.

BEST NEW TAKE ON ALLEGED LIBERAL MEDIA BIAS

Why are former journalists joining the Obama administration? Appearing on Reliable Sources, the Chicago Sun-Times’s Lynn Sweet implies the collapsing newspaper business is to blame. You can guess Tucker Carlson's reaction.

MOST ELEGANT FLIP-FLOP

Another prize to the governor of California: it takes a true artist to invoke Ronald Reagan when justifying tax increases.

I’M-AGAINST-THE-BILL-BUT-GIVE-ME-THE-MONEY-ANYWAY AWARD

Governor Mitch Daniels of Indiana, appearing on Face the Nation, manages to get in all the Republican talking points against the stimulus plan while saying he’s happy to take the money.