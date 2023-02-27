It’s Almost Spring Cleaning Season—Here Are the Best New Cleaning Products of 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

My wife and I have always kept a clean home—cats and kids, and cooking and all of it be damned. With the onset of the pandemic and spending more time home than ever, we redoubled our efforts to keep this place tidy and fresh, so much so that before long, we had a full-on Friday night routine. I’d work my way through the kitchen and then move to the bathrooms while she dusted, vacuumed, mopped, and so on.

Was it the most exciting way to spend Friday nights? Not really, but for most of 2020 and well into 2021, it’s not like we were going anywhere, so why not make the place we were stuck in as hospitable as possible? And as a silver lining, we tried out a lot of different solutions and tested some of the best new cleaning products and tools that we might otherwise never have even known of.

And now, here in early 2023, you get the benefit of product information we gained during all our “wild nights” of cleaning the home and testing some of the best new cleaning products. Scroll through below to check out the best under-the-radar kitchen discoveries you’ll want to add to your lineup ASAP.

Supernatural Wood & Floors Cleaning Set I’m almost convinced there is some actual magical aspect to this wood cleaner, because that’s the only logical way to explain how it cleans so well, smells so good, and yet is free of harsh chemicals—or rather, that’s a totally illogical way to explain it, but still. This stuff lifts dirt, makes wood shine, and leaves behind a delightfully subtle aroma that’s herby and sweet. Buy At Supernatural $ 25

Scour™ Cleaning Paste All-surface Scrub This thick paste is one of the best cleaners I’ve ever found for some of the most stubborn spots in the home, including shower floors, food-caked pots and pans, and grill grates. I usually grab a glob of the stuff with my fingers, spread it generously over the area to be cleaned, then get after it with a scrub brush and a bit of water. Once I rinse the resulting white film away, like-new cleanness is the reward. Buy At Etsy $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aunt Fannie's Glass & Window Cleaning Vinegar Wash Yes, this cleaning spray has a pretty strong odor (vinegar)—let’s get that out of the way. The scent isn’t exactly unpleasant, but it’s not… pleasant, either. But the odor clears quickly, leaving behind streak-free glass even if there were some pretty stubborn hard water stains. We also use it on quartz countertops, and believe me, they shine after we use this stuff. Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Full Circle Grunge Buster Grout & Tile Scrub Brush This is the best scrub brush we have ever used—it’s one of those cleaning tools that you know you’ll replace with the exact same product once the current one wears out. Durable, rugged, and with a bristle pattern perfect for grout, angles, and corners, and with a thick wooden handle that allows a solid grip, it’s the scrub brush perfected. Pair this with some Lift on grout or Scour on a shower floor, and the clean is real. Buy At Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nimbus Multi-Surface Cleaning Towels Somewhere between the paper towel and the rag, you will find the Multi-Surface Towel from Nimbus. These durable towels are made from sustainable bamboo and can be used and washed dozens of times (40 is the count the company gives— ours have not been washed nearly that much yet, but I’ll keep you posted), so they reduce the waste of paper towels. Yet, they are disposable (and compostable), so after a particularly nasty cleanup, you can just toss ‘em. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Cat Hair Remover If you have cats, dogs, rabbits, or any other hairy pets, and you have carpets, upholstered furniture, and/or linens, you need this thing. It lifts pet (and person) hair out of just about any fabric with just a pass or two. Affordable, reliable, and just plain excellent. Buy At Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Arbour Everyday Wipes All but odorless, free of alcohol, bleach, or ammonia, and made from natural ingredients safe enough that we use them on food prep surfaces, these wipes are a must for the kitchen. Plus, they’re OK to use for the bathroom, playroom, bedrooms, den, and office, too, but it’s near foodstuffs that they really shine. Buy At Arbour $ 16

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Look, there in my closet! It’s a mop! It’s a vacuum! It’s… a floor cleaner! Tineco’s newest floor cleaners are just excellent pieces of hardware. This wet/dry cleaner can slurp up anything from a spilled bowl of cat food (we know this all too well) to crumbs and wet bits from dinner (this as well) to spilled sauces, jams, or jellies (those too) to, well, pretty much anything you’d expect to find on a kitchen floor that you don’t want on a kitchen floor. And thanks to sensors and a screen atop the unit, you get real-time data on the cleaning process, with the display glowing red when an area is soiled and changing to blue when it has been cleaned. Buy At Tineco $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

