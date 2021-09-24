The Best New Launches from Allbirds, Brooklinen, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Wool Piper Mid Shoe With the cooler weather creeping in (finally!), Allbirds is here to save your ankles from the chill. The newest silhouette to join the Allbirds family is the Wool Piper Mid. Taking cues from the original Wool Piper that launched in 2020, the Wool Piper Mid features the same Merino wool upper and sugarcane midsole with an extended collar and contrast stitching. Shop at Allbirds $

Girlfriend Collective Sleep Line If there’s a pair of leggings in my drawer that I reach for the most, it’s my Girlfriend Collective leggings. The softness is unmatched and the activewear brand is bringing that softness into the bedroom with the launch of their line of sleepwear. The line features a mid-length robe, pants, shorts, a tank top, and a long sleeve shirt, all made from recycled cotton and TENCEL™ Modal. Shop at Girlfriend Collective $

Brooklinen x Karen J Revis Collaboration For their fall launch, Brooklinen teamed up with NYC-based artist Karen J Revis to create two new colorways for their Core sheets. Inspired by the monoprints from Revis, the sheets feature soft washes of color in strips of blues and purples for one option or yellows and oranges for the other. Shop at Brooklinen $

Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee has never been more important to me than when working from home. Nutribullet understands that importance and has come out with a brand new coffee machine to fit your lifestyle. The Brew Choice gives you the option to use either ground coffee or a single-serve coffee pod to craft your cup o’ joe. That means you can down a carafe in the morning but still have the option of a 4:00 pm pick-me-up cup without having to make an entire pot again. Shop at NutriBullet $

