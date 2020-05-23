Girlfriend Collective Leggings Are Soft, Supportive, and the Only Leggings I Want to Lounge In

For all the days I took my leggings for granted, I am sorry. Leggings were always a throwaway item to me, something I’d wear to workout in and then immediately take off. But Girlfriend Collective leggings have changed my mind, making leggings that I literally wear until they absolutely need to be washed.

The brand makes a couple different kinds of leggings, but my one true loves are the Compressive ones. And while the name sounds like they’ll be restrictive, they are not. They move with you and sit nicely at the waist without pinching or bunching, even if you go from sitting at a desk chair to lounging on the couch. They come in so many different colors and sizes (from XXS up to 6XL). I opt for the ⅞ length because I am short but they come in different inseams for any height.

What I especially love about these leggings is how soft they are. Usually, softness in leggings means that they’ll fall down immediately upon doing a single squat, but these stay tight. They’re made from recycled water bottles, so they’re sustainable to boot. I look forward to wearing them every time, because they truly feel like a substantial pair of pants rather than just plain ol’ leggings. Are they actually pants? I’ll let you decide when you get yourself some.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

