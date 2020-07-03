The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, Made In, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.
Made In Paella Pan
Made In makes some of our favorite cookware and they launched an excellent paella pan just in time for summer cookouts. It’s made out of carbon steel and is designed for both open flame and stove top cooking. It has a wide surface, shallow walls, and will make your paella rice perfectly crispy.
Tuft & Needle Quilt
If you’re looking for some breathable bedding for summer, Tuft & Needle has you covered. This quilt is made from a cotton/linen blend, making it breathable so you can sleep cool and comfortably, even on the warmest nights of the year.
Hoka One One Clifton Edge
The new Clifton Edge’s from Hoka One One feel like running on a cloud. The cushion is extra wide, so each step is supported and responsive. They are lightweight and come in two beautiful colorways.
Brooklinen Beach Towel
Brooklinen makes some of the softest towels I’ve ever felt and now they have turned them into fun beach towels for the summer. Even if you’re not planning on going to the beach (like me), I can’t recommend this towel enough.
Buck Mason Deck Shorts
Buck Mason makes my favorite tees, and they just launched an excellent pair of shorts as well. The deck shorts are designed for summer: they can be worn in the pool and out, are tailored above the knee, and offer more flexibility than a traditional board short.
