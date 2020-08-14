The Best New Launches From Sony, Burrow, and More

From brand new noise cancelling headphones to a credenza perfect for storing all of your stuff, these are some of the new launches we are most excited about.

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Brooklinen/Burrow/Windmill/Brightland/Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4: Available for preorder now, and on-sale on the 18th, the new generation of Sony headphones combine everything we loved about the old plus some new features:you can quickly switch between Bluetooth devices with ease thanks to Sony’s new technology. 

Sony WH-1000XM4

Brooklinen x Anchal Pillow & Throw: This new limited edition collection in partnership with Anchal, a non-profit that creates beautiful hand-stitched products made by women artisans in India.

 

Brooklinen x Anchal Pillow & Throw

Burrow Bento Credenza: Burrow is known for making excellent sofas and seating, but recently, they’ve ventured into taking over your entire living room. They just launched a new Bento Credenza, which is so versatile, it’ll work in any space. 

Burrow Bento Credenza

Brightland Vinegars: We found the olive oil on Instagram and it tasted as good as it looked. To pair with the olive oil, Brightland recently launched a new line of vinegars. The vinegars include a raw champagne vinegar double fermented with chardonnay grapes and a raw balsamic vinegar double fermented with zinfandel grapes and blackberries  

Brightland Vinegars

Windmill: The Windmill unit is so simple to install, and the design is absolutely breathtaking. When it’s not being used to pump cold air into your home, it also functions as an air purifier to help boost your indoor air quality.

Windmill

