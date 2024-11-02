The Best New Launches From Augustinus Bader, Joico and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place.

Aside from pumpkin spice-flavored… everything, heated blankets and warm-weather-friendly apparel (cue the viral workwear-inspired barn jacket), October saw plenty of seasonally ambiguous “evergreen” product launches that left carts swelling and our wallets empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, seeing as how it is officially Q4, many of October’s new product launches are infinitely gift-worthy—whether for someone on your holiday to-gift list or for yourself.

From DIY gel manicure kits that will save you hundreds of bucks a year to the Michelle Obama-approved hoop earrings the former first lady wore on the campaign trail this month, check out our favorite product drops from this October below.

David Protein Bars These social media-famous protein bars have earned every single influencer and editor endorsement they’ve garnered—and not just because they’re the sexiest snack I’ve ever seen. At just 150 calories and zero grams of sugar, each protein bar comes in at a seriously impressive 28 grams of protein. I don’t know how they managed these macros and unparalleled amino acid profile while tasting this incredible, but I’m not going to ask questions. Not only do they not taste like absolute sh*t, they truly taste amazing. The cookie dough flavor (my personal favorite) tastes strikingly similar to real raw cookie dough sans the salmonella risk and loads of saturated fat. Believe the hype and just buy a box. You'll need another box sooner than you'd think! Shop At David Protein

Joico ‘Curls Like Us’ Collection Joico has been my favorite hair brand for over a decade now. I’ve been using the brand’s violet toning shampoo for as long as I’ve been a blonde (12 years-ish), and my love for its range has only grown since covering beauty throughout my career. Its latest launch, Curls Like Us, is a trio if hair products formulated specifically for, well, curly hair, but you don’t have to have tight ringlets to enjoy the new range. As someone with natural—albeit frizzy, dry and unpredictable—beach waves, I cannot get enough. It coats my baby waves and gives them more definition and hold sans the crunchiness of a gel or hairspray. The new lineup is powered by curl-enhancing and moisture-boosting Algae and Moringa Seed Oil, which not only locks in shine but also seems to help fortify my tangle-prone locks against heat damage and pony-tail breakage. Shop At Joico

Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream Augustinus Bader’s bestselling, beauty editor-lauded The Rich Cream now comes in an eye cream. The ultra-nourishing eye cream is infused with Bader’s Trigger Factor Complex TFC, a “proprietary blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and peptides inspired by over 30 years of research, innovation and clinical study.” The eye cream not only helps plump up fine lines and crow’s feet for a more youthful and well-rested appearance, but it’s also formulated to prevent transepidermal water loss, boost elasticity for a firming effect with regular use, and instantly de-puff. I also love this eye cream because, despite being super moisturizing, the non-comedogenic (aka it won’t clog your pores) cream is still lightweight enough to be worn under concealer and foundation and, most importantly for me, won’t cause milia like several other eye treatments I’ve used in the past. Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 205 Free Shipping

Fishwife White Sturgeon Caviar My favorite luxury tinned fish brand finally dropped my favorite seafood treat—and just in time for the holidays. Enter Fishwife Caviar, a buttery California White Sturgeon caviar with a hint of parmesan flavor and overall nuttiness. Fishwife teamed up with family-owned caviar company Tsar Nicoulai for the drop, which is the only ECOCERT eco-certified sturgeon farm in the US—pretty cool, right? While orders won’t ship until Nov. 6 (so, unlike everything else in the story, I have not tried it yet), this caviar drop will be delicious and a perfect foolproof gift for the snobby foodie on your holiday list. Adding to its giftability and friendsgiving-dish-worthy appeal (why stuff yourself with turkey when you can sample caviar?), each box also comes with a pretty pearl serving spoon and a custom box designed by Danny “Danbo” Miller. Buy At Fishwife $ 99

Jennifer Fisher Chavez Huggie Earrings Aside from being one of my favorite human beings of all time, Michelle Obama has recently become one of my favorite fashion icons of all time, too. On Oct. 26, the former first lady took the stage at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich., wearing a tortoiseshell print suit by Theory accessorized with Jennifer Fisher’s newly launched Chavez Huggie Hoop Earrings. Obama is a long-time fan of Fisher’s premium hoops (same!), so we’re not surprised to see her sporting the label’s latest two-toned pair. I’ve already told my husband these ultra-wearable baby hoops are at the top of my Xmas list this year. Buy At Jennifer Fisher $ 275 Free Shipping

Olivia Umma Pudding Calming Cream New K-Beauty brand OliviaUmma’s Pudding Calming Cream is the ultimate dry skin antidote for arid winter weather. Enriched with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, fig, ceramide and Centella Asiatica extract to protect your skin, this cream is basically an anxiety-reducing weighted blanket for your skin. This irritation-erasing cream soothes irritated skin, lifts redness, and strengthens the skin barrier, preparing your complexion for finicky fall weather. I love this product layered over my RX retinoid because it fortifies my skin barrier and prevents excess peeling and tightness. Buy At Olivia Umma Skincare $ 43

Lesure Human Dog Bed The ultimate gift for pet parents (or just anyone who likes to lounge), Lesure’s new human dog bed, can be folded into a couch, classic bed or lounge bed. Plus, unlike similar oversized dog beds, this one is easier to store when you’re not using it, so it’s suitable for studio apartments and smaller areas. Plus, it’s actually cute and comes in fun colorways, so even when it is out and in use, it won’t be an eyesore; it’s bona fide decor! Worst case scenario? It's an extra bed alternative in case you get in a fight with your S.O. or someone unexpectedly needs to crash during the holidays. Buy At Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping

Olive and June Gel Mani System There are some DIY gel manicure kits on the markey already, sure. But none of them are going to actually be a solid replacement for professional gel manis except this one. The affordable kit comes with everything you need to create a long-lasting (up to 21 days) and “drama-free” gel mani at home, including an LED lamp. The box is also the perfect backdrop for nailing a professional-quality mani in the comfort of your home, bathroom floor or wherever without making a gigantic mess or messing up your mani. Buy At Olive and June

Curie Body Wash Bar ICYMI, bar soaps are back. Heck, even bar shampoos and conditioners are having a moment right now. Curie recently dropped three new bar soaps: Detoxifying White Tea, Hydrating Warm Vanilla (my favorite!) and Exfoliating Coconut Nectar. Not only is each fragrance divine, but the formula itself will make you wonder why you ever used a liquid body wash. Bar soaps are simultaneously gentle while still mildly sloughing off dirt, grime and dead skin without being overly abrasive and drying. If you’ve been looking for new products to add to your “everything shower” lineup, I definitely recommend treating yourself to one (or all three) of these. Buy At Curie $ 5

MORE FROM SCOUTED: