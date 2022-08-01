The Best New Launches from Herschel, Uppercut Deluxe, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.
Uppercut Deluxe Haircare Products
Uppercut Deluxe already makes some of the best men’s hairstyling products on the planet with my personal love for the Salt Spray being well-documented. The company recently ventured into haircare products as well; releasing the Strength & Restore Shampoo, Strength & Restore Conditioner, Detox & Degrease Shampoo, Clear Scalp Shampoo, and the 3-in-1 Wash. Each shampoo and conditioner comes with a unique formula designed to support your hair. Also, you can buy a duo of the Strength & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner to complete the perfect set.
Myprotein X Perfect Day Whey Forward
When it comes to fitness supplements, nearly all major protein powders come from some form of animal protein. Myprotein collaborated with Perfect Day to create a new protein supplement called Whey Forward that is vegetarian and completely animal free. Despite this, the powder still offers 20 grams of protein and 4.7 BCAAs. The nutrients for the powder are formed from small organisms that create a whey-identical protein that provides quality protein without using animals or dairy products.
The Simpsons X Herschel Supply Co.
With back-to-school season around the corner, now is the time to be checking out new backpacks, hats and gear. Herschel Supply Co. is giving us that with a classic pop culture twist through the new The Simpsons X Herschel Supply Co. collaboration. You can get a backpack with the classic pink, sprinkled donut on it or a beanie with Marge sticking out from the side. The company has created some timeless yet simple patterns that work on hats, fanny packs and everything in between.
Huckberry Wellen Oaxaca Edit
If you want to splash up the normal Hawaiian-style shirts this summer, there is no better place to look than Huckberry. The company recently released the Wellen Oaxaca Edit. This has led to a number of new Hawaiian-style short sleeve shirts that have designs inspired by the local culture and fauna of Oaxaca, Mexico. This includes the Stucco Cactus Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt (which I personally love) and the Rojo Puerto Escondido Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt.
Ruggable X Jonathan Adler
When it comes to home decor, Ruggable has become a go-to destination for anything you could want to cover your floor. The Ruggable X Jonathan Adler collection is the latest new addition from the company. Jonathan Adler is a well-respected interior designer that has created a number of unique rugs, doormats and runners for Ruggable that you can check out today. These include the Jonathan Adler Snow Leopard Sapphire Rug, Jonathan Adler Waterfall Multicolor Rug and Jonathan Adler Easthampton Monogram Doormat. Like all other offerings from Ruggable, the rugs are completely machine-washable.
Levi’s X Naomi Osaka
While Levi’s will always be a staple of classic jeans, the latest Levi’s X Naomi Osaka collaboration shows how stylish and fashion-forward the brand has become in recent years. The new collaboration shows off several trendy pieces like the Levi’s X Naomi Osaka Zip Up Trucker Jacket and the Chainlink Top. These items have a sort of whimsically stylish look that could fit well no matter the situation. At the same time, the collaboration led to a pair of ‘93 Jeans more in line with classic Levi’s while still having a flower print on the front hip that seamlessly fits the collab.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.