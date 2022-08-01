The Best New Launches from Herschel, Uppercut Deluxe, and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Myprotein X Perfect Day Whey Forward When it comes to fitness supplements, nearly all major protein powders come from some form of animal protein. Myprotein collaborated with Perfect Day to create a new protein supplement called Whey Forward that is vegetarian and completely animal free. Despite this, the powder still offers 20 grams of protein and 4.7 BCAAs. The nutrients for the powder are formed from small organisms that create a whey-identical protein that provides quality protein without using animals or dairy products. Buy at Myprotein $ 25

The Simpsons X Herschel Supply Co. With back-to-school season around the corner, now is the time to be checking out new backpacks, hats and gear. Herschel Supply Co. is giving us that with a classic pop culture twist through the new The Simpsons X Herschel Supply Co. collaboration. You can get a backpack with the classic pink, sprinkled donut on it or a beanie with Marge sticking out from the side. The company has created some timeless yet simple patterns that work on hats, fanny packs and everything in between. Shop at Herschel $

Levi’s X Naomi Osaka While Levi’s will always be a staple of classic jeans, the latest Levi’s X Naomi Osaka collaboration shows how stylish and fashion-forward the brand has become in recent years. The new collaboration shows off several trendy pieces like the Levi’s X Naomi Osaka Zip Up Trucker Jacket and the Chainlink Top. These items have a sort of whimsically stylish look that could fit well no matter the situation. At the same time, the collaboration led to a pair of ‘93 Jeans more in line with classic Levi’s while still having a flower print on the front hip that seamlessly fits the collab. Shop at Levi's $

