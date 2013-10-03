Best of Backstage at Paris Spring/Summer 2014 (PHOTOS)

C’est Fini!

Fashion month bowed Wednesday with the grande finale of Paris Fashion Week. Kevin Tachman went behind-the-scenes at some of the week’s top shows. See the highlights. 

Kevin Tachman

Kevin Tachman

Kevin Tachman

Sonia Rykiel

Kevin Tachman

Irfe

Kevin Tachman

Irfe

Kevin Tachman

Kenzo

Kevin Tachman

Sonia Rykiel

Kevin Tachman

Kenzo

Kevin Tachman

Kenzo

Kevin Tachman

Irfe

Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Irfe

Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Kevin Tachman

Irfe

Kevin Tachman

Viktor & Rolf

Kevin Tachman